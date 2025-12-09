The Biggest Mistakes People Make With Plastic Wrap

Ah, plastic wrap, the item light as air, which the slightest, unfortunately timed breeze can cause to cling together into a clear, crinkled ball. It sits waiting to be used in countless kitchens across the world, ready to spring into action whenever an air-tight seal is needed. It's used for keeping baked goods safe during travel, for storing leftovers after mealtimes, or for protecting your cake from freezer burn. Even Ina Garten uses plastic wrap, in conjunction with a handy plastic wrap dispenser. So it might surprise you to know that this invention, which has so many clever uses, was not only stumbled upon by accident, but was first meant for a completely different purpose.

Plastic wrap was created by accident in 1933, when Ralph Wiley, a worker at the Dow Chemical laboratory, was struggling to clean out used beakers. The stubborn substance found inside the beaker was eventually turned into a spray by the company, used to keep fighter planes protected against sea salt when flying over oceans, and to help preserve the upholstery of cars. In 1949, the product was dubbed Saran Wrap and sold commercially.

It wasn't until 1953 that Saran Wrap was finally marketed for household kitchen use, the first of many plastic wraps available to the public, and the start of the relationship with the silent kitchen companion known in the current day. As common as plastic wrap is in the kitchen nowadays, the mistakes made with this tool are just as popular — and some might surprise even the most familiar users.