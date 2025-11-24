How To Keep Baked Goods Safe When Traveling For The Holidays
Whether it's a beautifully crafted yule log or artfully decorated sugar cookies, baked goods are precious cargo during the holiday season. Unfortunately, these priceless sweet treats also tend to be quite delicate and all too often end up tragically smashed, crumbled, melted, or otherwise destroyed in transit (we've all opened a baggie of holiday cookies that a rough journey has transformed into an unrecognizable jumble of chunks and crumbs). Luckily, although it's impossible to guarantee that those holiday cookies (which you can totally buy instead of baking — we won't judge) will arrive at their destination in one piece, there are some simple ways to protect your invaluable baked goods during holiday travel.
Keeping baked goods safe on the go starts with the packaging. If you're traveling by car, your best bet is sturdy, airtight containers or even a hard cooler if you have space. If you'll be flying, stash cookies and other heartier sweet treats in your carry-on, tightly packaged in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. It's also a good idea to wrap each individual treat in wax paper for an extra layer of protection (which comes with the added benefit of allowing for easier snacking on the go). And whatever you do, don't overpack your baked goods. As tempting as it is to try to squeeze in a few extra of your aunt's addictively delicious holiday cookies, jamming things in will inevitably result in crumbling and smushing, so it's best to focus on quality over quantity.
More tips for safely transporting holiday baked goods
Beyond the packaging itself, there are some simple measures you can take before and during travel to help ensure your holiday baked goods arrive safe and sound. First, freeze or chill your sweet treats before traveling if possible. This protects them from fluctuating temperatures, keeps them fresh, and improves their sturdiness. Also, if you're traveling by plane, make sure to read up on regulations in advance. Most baked goods can be brought through TSA, but there may be additional restrictions if you're traveling internationally. You'll also want to double-check the specific carry-on requirements of your airline. Once you're on the move, keep your sweet treats in the flattest possible spot — for example, the car floor instead of the car seat. Of cousre, while it's always important to drive with caution, it's even more critical when you're transporting baked goods. A bumpy ride is a sure way for your cookies to get hurt in the process.
Another crucial factor is the baked goods themselves. Although some sentimental food traditions can't be touched (if you've always made delicate pignoli cookies as the perfect holiday gift, no one would expect you to change that), try to opt for heartier sweet treats like cookies, brownies, and pound cake over crumbly pastries and ornate cakes when possible. And most importantly, remember that holiday treats should bring joy, not stress. If tragedy does strike and you end up with stale or crushed cookies, you can always turn them into cookie butter.