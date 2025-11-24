How To Keep Baked Goods Safe When Traveling For The Holidays

Whether it's a beautifully crafted yule log or artfully decorated sugar cookies, baked goods are precious cargo during the holiday season. Unfortunately, these priceless sweet treats also tend to be quite delicate and all too often end up tragically smashed, crumbled, melted, or otherwise destroyed in transit (we've all opened a baggie of holiday cookies that a rough journey has transformed into an unrecognizable jumble of chunks and crumbs). Luckily, although it's impossible to guarantee that those holiday cookies (which you can totally buy instead of baking — we won't judge) will arrive at their destination in one piece, there are some simple ways to protect your invaluable baked goods during holiday travel.

Keeping baked goods safe on the go starts with the packaging. If you're traveling by car, your best bet is sturdy, airtight containers or even a hard cooler if you have space. If you'll be flying, stash cookies and other heartier sweet treats in your carry-on, tightly packaged in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. It's also a good idea to wrap each individual treat in wax paper for an extra layer of protection (which comes with the added benefit of allowing for easier snacking on the go). And whatever you do, don't overpack your baked goods. As tempting as it is to try to squeeze in a few extra of your aunt's addictively delicious holiday cookies, jamming things in will inevitably result in crumbling and smushing, so it's best to focus on quality over quantity.