The Genius Way Gordon Ramsay Keeps Plastic Wrap From Sticking To Itself

Many professional and home cooks have a love-hate relationship with plastic wrap. As useful as it is in food prep and food storage, it can be unbelievably frustrating to work with. Plastic wrap is susceptible to static cling, and it tends to fold over on itself as soon as you tear it from its roll. The thin plastic is not easy to unstick, and before you know it, you might go through sheets and sheets of it before you get one to cooperate and lay flat. But it doesn't have to be this way. Just take it from globally-recognized chef Gordon Ramsay. Fans know that every time he prepares his signature dish, beef Wellington, he works with plastic wrap. And to win the battle against cling, Ramsay first moistens the cutting board where he lays the wrap. The plastic then clings to the moisture of the board, not to itself.

Ramsay's tip isn't just for making a juicy beef Wellington you can enjoy for days. You can use this method no matter why you need the plastic wrap. For example, if you are portioning out meat or chicken in plastic for the week, dab some water on your work surface first. The same goes if you are wrapping pie dough or any other food for storage; You can even wrap individual pieces of sushi for freezing. The point is, once the plastic wrap lays flat, you can wrap anything you want in it, with the power to fold up the ends when you're ready.