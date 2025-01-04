Here's How To Reheat Beef Wellington So It's Still Juicy
Beef Wellington's profile has risen in America thanks to the likes of Gordon Ramsay, who considers it his signature dish. Whether you took on the ambitious-seeming recipe at home or indulged yourself at one of Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen locations, the combo of beef tenderloin, a mushroom mix known as a duxelle, and prosciutto wrapped in a puff pastry is sure to leave you with leftovers. Given that the titular beef in a beef Wellington should be cooked to no more than medium rare, one should take care while reheating to preserve the meat's juicy pink center.
When reheating a medium rare cut of meat, the best way to go is low and slow. A slow, controlled reheating ensures the beef in a beef Wellington will stay moist without the pastry becoming overly soggy. Be sure to let the meat sit outside of the refrigerator before heating so it can reach room temperature. Loosely wrap the beef Wellington in aluminum foil, heat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, and heat for 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how much meat you have remaining. Check in on the beef's internal temperature with a meat thermometer. A medium rare cut of beef will stay at that level of doneness as long as its internal temperature does not exceed 130 degrees.
Yes, you can use an air fryer to reheat beef Wellington
Your trusty air fryer can also reheat a beef Wellington quickly, without losing the beef's moisture or the puff pastry's crispy texture. First, take the Wellington out of the fridge and let it rest at room temperature for approximately 15 minutes. Some sources say to preheat the air fryer at a higher temperature than the oven if you don't have a lot of beef Wellington left, setting it at 300 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a faster cook. But generally, one should stay around the same 250 degrees Fahrenheit recommended for oven reheating.
Slice the Wellington if you haven't already and place it into the lined air fryer basket, making sure not to overcrowd the pieces in the basket. (When using this reheating method, perhaps don't line your air fryer with aluminum foil, as the foil can come loose and stick inside the unit. Opt for parchment paper or silicone liners instead.) Heat for 10 to 20 minutes, depending on how much beef Wellington is in the basket, and let rest for 30 seconds before serving.