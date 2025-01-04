Here's How To Reheat Beef Wellington So It's Still Juicy

Beef Wellington's profile has risen in America thanks to the likes of Gordon Ramsay, who considers it his signature dish. Whether you took on the ambitious-seeming recipe at home or indulged yourself at one of Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen locations, the combo of beef tenderloin, a mushroom mix known as a duxelle, and prosciutto wrapped in a puff pastry is sure to leave you with leftovers. Given that the titular beef in a beef Wellington should be cooked to no more than medium rare, one should take care while reheating to preserve the meat's juicy pink center.

When reheating a medium rare cut of meat, the best way to go is low and slow. A slow, controlled reheating ensures the beef in a beef Wellington will stay moist without the pastry becoming overly soggy. Be sure to let the meat sit outside of the refrigerator before heating so it can reach room temperature. Loosely wrap the beef Wellington in aluminum foil, heat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, and heat for 20 to 30 minutes, depending on how much meat you have remaining. Check in on the beef's internal temperature with a meat thermometer. A medium rare cut of beef will stay at that level of doneness as long as its internal temperature does not exceed 130 degrees.