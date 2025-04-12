Why Using Aluminum Foil For Baking Is A Critical Error
Aluminum foil is a tool that's so handy and versatile, it's rightfully earned its place in the kitchen. Need to wrap your sandwich? Keep your food warm? Or line a baking tray? Aluminum has you covered — plus the foil can also be reused to minimize waste. But while using aluminum foil as a pan liner is generally fine when cooking, it might not be the best option when baking delicate goods, like cookies or brownies. Chef Muhammed Ince, executive pastry chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, gave us his expert opinion on why this material shouldn't be lining your baked items.
"Foil tends to reflect heat rather than absorb it, so you often get uneven results, especially with delicate bakes," Ince explained. "The bottoms can brown too fast while the inside lags behind." That's why for example, cookies lined with aluminum foil will start burning on the bottom, while the top is still underbaked.
The flavor of your baked goods can also be impacted if you're making a citrus tart, for example, since acidic ingredients can break down aluminum foil, leaving a bitter taste behind. Other acidic components could have a similar effect. "You might notice a metallic taste if foil comes into direct contact with lemon, vinegar, or tomato," Ince said. Luckily, there are some great alternatives.
What to use instead of aluminum foil when baking
When we asked chef Muhammed Ince which material he uses as a baking liner instead, he told us: "Parchment paper is my go-to. It doesn't interfere with flavor, it supports even baking, and there's zero sticking." This is your sign to stock up on parchment paper, because using it as a baking liner adds a breathable layer between your baked goods and the pan. Since many baking pans actually have hotter and colder spots, the baking paper helps to control the temperature differences.
Parchment paper can be reused if it's undamaged, but if you want something much more durable and infinitely reusable, there's another option. "For repeated use, silicone baking mats are fantastic for cookies and pastries," explained Ince. "They hold up well and offer consistent results every time."
Silicone mats do everything that parchment paper can, and they make baking even easier, with some mats offering built-in measurements and markings. The only thing to keep in mind is that silicone baking mats are very nonstick, so while they're great for sticky caramels and brittles, they can cause baked items like cookies to spread a little too much. Don't get us wrong, we still love aluminum foil — but for lining baked goods, stick to parchment or silicone.