Why Using Aluminum Foil For Baking Is A Critical Error

Aluminum foil is a tool that's so handy and versatile, it's rightfully earned its place in the kitchen. Need to wrap your sandwich? Keep your food warm? Or line a baking tray? Aluminum has you covered — plus the foil can also be reused to minimize waste. But while using aluminum foil as a pan liner is generally fine when cooking, it might not be the best option when baking delicate goods, like cookies or brownies. Chef Muhammed Ince, executive pastry chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, gave us his expert opinion on why this material shouldn't be lining your baked items.

"Foil tends to reflect heat rather than absorb it, so you often get uneven results, especially with delicate bakes," Ince explained. "The bottoms can brown too fast while the inside lags behind." That's why for example, cookies lined with aluminum foil will start burning on the bottom, while the top is still underbaked.

The flavor of your baked goods can also be impacted if you're making a citrus tart, for example, since acidic ingredients can break down aluminum foil, leaving a bitter taste behind. Other acidic components could have a similar effect. "You might notice a metallic taste if foil comes into direct contact with lemon, vinegar, or tomato," Ince said. Luckily, there are some great alternatives.