The Handy Kitchen Gadget Ina Garten Always Uses When Wrapping Up Leftovers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When I was growing up, leftovers at my aunt's house were sealed under plastic wrap so tight you could play drums on it. When I started wrapping up food for my own leftovers, I tried to match her Ina Garten-level work — but I always ended up with a mess; the wrap clinging to itself and everything but the container I was trying to cover. At one point I discovered those half-moon tabs on the side of the box that are made to keep the roll in place, but by then I'd sworn off plastic wrap altogether. What I really needed was Ina Garten's handy kitchen gadget: her plastic wrap dispenser.
During her New York Times Cooking kitchen tour, Garten casually pulls out her go-to dispenser — the Stretch-Tite Wrap'n Snap 7500 — and shows just how easy it is to use. "Instead of fighting with that box, all you do is just pull [the plastic] out, and really simply, just cut it off," she notes. "I use it all the time." The Wrap'n Snap holds a roll in a clamshell case that snaps down to cut off a clean piece. It's compact enough to tuck away in a drawer or pantry, but neat enough for letting it live on your kitchen counter.
The case for using plastic wrap
Plastic wrap can be a hassle, but it's an essential in a chef's kitchen. Gordon Ramsey keeps plastic wrap from sticking to itself by sprinkling water on his working surface when he's making his signature beef Wellington. Use the plastic wrap trick for storing your leeks and they'll last for weeks. You can also use it to storing cut watermelon the right way, so it stays juicy in the fridge and only gets sweeter with time. Those individually wrapped potatoes you see at the grocery store? Pop them straight into the microwave where the plastic helps steam the spud. You can do the same with your potatoes at home — just make sure that you're buying a microwave safe wrap.
Still, none of these tricks matter if you can't get the wrap off the roll without it clinging to itself, or bunching up as you try to tear off a piece. That's where Ina Garten's Wrap'n Snap 7500 comes in. You don't need batteries, or a power outlet, just load a plastic roll in the shell and you'll be clipping out clean sheets in no time. For an investment of around $40, you'll have one less thing to worry about next time you cook.