The Handy Kitchen Gadget Ina Garten Always Uses When Wrapping Up Leftovers

When I was growing up, leftovers at my aunt's house were sealed under plastic wrap so tight you could play drums on it. When I started wrapping up food for my own leftovers, I tried to match her Ina Garten-level work — but I always ended up with a mess; the wrap clinging to itself and everything but the container I was trying to cover. At one point I discovered those half-moon tabs on the side of the box that are made to keep the roll in place, but by then I'd sworn off plastic wrap altogether. What I really needed was Ina Garten's handy kitchen gadget: her plastic wrap dispenser.

During her New York Times Cooking kitchen tour, Garten casually pulls out her go-to dispenser — the Stretch-Tite Wrap'n Snap 7500 — and shows just how easy it is to use. "Instead of fighting with that box, all you do is just pull [the plastic] out, and really simply, just cut it off," she notes. "I use it all the time." The Wrap'n Snap holds a roll in a clamshell case that snaps down to cut off a clean piece. It's compact enough to tuck away in a drawer or pantry, but neat enough for letting it live on your kitchen counter.