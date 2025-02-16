Don't Forget One Plastic Trick When Storing Leeks For Later
Leeks are a vegetable from the allium family — think of them as the long, elegant cousin of onions, shallots, and garlic. Although the green tops are edible (and indeed delicious), the tender white part tends to be what most recipes call for. You can toss leeks into soups, like homemade baked potato-leek soup, or sprinkle them on top of umami-rich Japanese beef stew for a flavor boost.
Leeks can elevate many dishes, but they do require some care to keep them at their best. This is partly due to comes down to the potent aroma the allium naturally has, which can be absorbed by other produce in your refrigerator if you're not careful. A simple way to store and preserve raw whole leeks is to loosely wrap your leeks in plastic wrap, then place them in the crisper draw of the fridge. This will help them stay fresh for up to two weeks. Alternatively, you could use an open storage bag, or a lidded container.
It's best to refrain from rinsing or cutting the leeks until you're ready to actually cook them, as that's always the best time to wash fresh produce. This will also help to prevent the strong smell from transferring to other fruits and vegetables in the fridge, especially once they're wrapped in plastic, too. As you use your leeks, be sure to remove any old or dry layers to maintain their quality.
More tips for storing leeks in the fridge and freezer
Once leeks are cooked, you can still store them in the fridge. Keep them in an airtight container, and use them within two days to ensure they retain their best flavor and texture. Since they do not last anywhere near as long in the fridge when cooked as they do in their raw state, you may prefer to simply buy what you need, and use the plastic wrap trick to keep them in the best condition.
You can also freeze leeks — but there are a few things to keep in mind. If you pop the cleaned and sliced raw veggies into a plastic bag or sealed container, they'll keep for around two to three months. Alternatively, try blanching them first so they'll stay good for longer. Slice them before briefly placing them in a pan of boiling water, then into ice water, and dry them thoroughly. Then quickly freeze them on a baking sheet until solid — the flash freezing technique professionals use — before keeping them in a bag in the freezer for up to a year. It's a convenient way to have them on hand.
Unfortunately, freezing leeks isn't ideal for every recipe. While their aromatic flavor adds depth to dishes like homemade chicken stock, freezing can cause them to become bitter. Additionally, when leeks thaw, they can turn mushy, which is not desirable if you're looking for a nice crunchy texture — though it won't necessarily matter if you just want to add them to soups or casseroles.