Don't Forget One Plastic Trick When Storing Leeks For Later

Leeks are a vegetable from the allium family — think of them as the long, elegant cousin of onions, shallots, and garlic. Although the green tops are edible (and indeed delicious), the tender white part tends to be what most recipes call for. You can toss leeks into soups, like homemade baked potato-leek soup, or sprinkle them on top of umami-rich Japanese beef stew for a flavor boost.

Leeks can elevate many dishes, but they do require some care to keep them at their best. This is partly due to comes down to the potent aroma the allium naturally has, which can be absorbed by other produce in your refrigerator if you're not careful. A simple way to store and preserve raw whole leeks is to loosely wrap your leeks in plastic wrap, then place them in the crisper draw of the fridge. This will help them stay fresh for up to two weeks. Alternatively, you could use an open storage bag, or a lidded container.

It's best to refrain from rinsing or cutting the leeks until you're ready to actually cook them, as that's always the best time to wash fresh produce. This will also help to prevent the strong smell from transferring to other fruits and vegetables in the fridge, especially once they're wrapped in plastic, too. As you use your leeks, be sure to remove any old or dry layers to maintain their quality.