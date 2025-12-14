When And How To Tip When Dining In Europe, According To Rick Steves

Whether you're indulging in regional Italian foods everyone should try or Spanish tapas and pintxos, eating out is one of the highlights of any European vacation. However, among the must-know differences between U.S. and European restaurants is the tipping culture. Determining when and how to tip in a foreign country can be confusing, but luckily, European travel expert (and American treasure) Rick Steves has the answers.

First, Steves emphasizes that tipping culture in Europe is much more relaxed than in the United States because servers typically earn at least a minimum or living wage and aren't relying on tips for the majority of their income like most American servers. As such, it's fine not to tip at all in many countries. In fact, leaving an American-sized 20% tip could come off as rude or ignorant. That said, a little something is almost always appreciated — Steves recommends rounding up by a few euros or leaving a couple of euros per diner to recognize exceptional service. Generally speaking, 5% is a good tip, and 10% is considered generous.

As for how to tip, cash is king. You're rarely given the option to leave a tip when paying with a credit card in Europe, so it's best to come prepared with a few coins and small bills for tipping. Additionally, Steves recommends tipping your server directly when paying the bill, rather than leaving cash on the table. Finally, he emphasizes that tipping is only appropriate at sit-down restaurants with table service.