When And How To Tip When Dining In Europe, According To Rick Steves
Whether you're indulging in regional Italian foods everyone should try or Spanish tapas and pintxos, eating out is one of the highlights of any European vacation. However, among the must-know differences between U.S. and European restaurants is the tipping culture. Determining when and how to tip in a foreign country can be confusing, but luckily, European travel expert (and American treasure) Rick Steves has the answers.
First, Steves emphasizes that tipping culture in Europe is much more relaxed than in the United States because servers typically earn at least a minimum or living wage and aren't relying on tips for the majority of their income like most American servers. As such, it's fine not to tip at all in many countries. In fact, leaving an American-sized 20% tip could come off as rude or ignorant. That said, a little something is almost always appreciated — Steves recommends rounding up by a few euros or leaving a couple of euros per diner to recognize exceptional service. Generally speaking, 5% is a good tip, and 10% is considered generous.
As for how to tip, cash is king. You're rarely given the option to leave a tip when paying with a credit card in Europe, so it's best to come prepared with a few coins and small bills for tipping. Additionally, Steves recommends tipping your server directly when paying the bill, rather than leaving cash on the table. Finally, he emphasizes that tipping is only appropriate at sit-down restaurants with table service.
More tips for tipping in Europe from Rick Steves
As a general rule of thumb, tipping a few euros in cash to show your appreciation for excellent sit-down restaurant service is more than sufficient in most European countries. However, Rick Steves advises that there are some important nuances to keep in mind. For example, he warns that leaving coins on the table can be seen as a bit rude in some Germanic countries. Instead, he recommends paying with cash and rounding up.
Additionally, Steves recommends keeping an eye out for those mysterious service charges restaurants put on the check because they also exist in Europe and are quite common in Mediterranean countries like Spain, France, and Italy. These charges may be included in the menu prices or added to your bill at the end, but either way, if there's a service charge, Steves suggests only tipping more if you're truly blown away by the service.
Most importantly, Steves emphasizes that tipping in Europe is a way to recognize great service, not a requirement. In a refreshing change from American tipping culture, there's usually no need to stress over leaving the perfect amount or even not leaving a tip at all. Now that you're ready to tip like a local from France to Finland, don't miss Rick Steves' unexpected trick for finding cheap but tasty European eats.