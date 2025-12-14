The Easy Way To Let Your Waiter Know You're Done Eating At A Restaurant
Most people have the best intentions of practicing decent etiquette and table manners when dining out. But while not leaving your phone on the table and splitting the bill appropriately are common knowledge, other situations are less straightforward. Some folks aren't aware that when you're done with your meal and ready for the check, there is actually a proper way to let the staff know without coming off as impolite.
Nikki Sawhney, an etiquette consultant and director of the New England School of Protocol in Massachusetts, informed us here at The Takeout that the best way to notify restaurant staff that you're done eating depends on your location. "In European/Continental style, place your fork and knife in the 4 o'clock or 6 o'clock position," she said. That's all good and well if you're trying to avoid committing an etiquette crime in France, but what about restaurants in the United States? "In American style, place your fork and knife in the 3:15 position."
The placement may vary, but crossed cutlery is a semi-universal way to signal you've had your fill. But what about cuisine you eat with your hands, like tacos? "If utensils are not used, placing your napkin to the left of your plate signals that you are finished," Sawhney explained. "In some cultures, pushing the plate slightly away from the edge of the table or making hand and eye contact with the server also indicates completion." To be clear, a silent nod or raising your hand to elbow level to signal a server is sufficient –- snapping your fingers at the staff just makes you look like a jerk.
What if you aren't done but have to step away?
When you find yourself needing to use the restroom or excuse yourself to deal with a temporary emergency in a restaurant, you don't want to return to discover that your half-eaten entree has been whisked away in your absence. Sawhney indicated that in these situations following one simple rule will ensure you get to enjoy the second half of your meal. "Place your napkin on your chair to indicate that you are stepping away but will return," she said.
Of course, there are more complicated ways to achieve the same result. "You can also signal that you are not done through utensil placement," Sawhney said. "For example, placing your soup spoon in your bowl at the 4 o'clock position, forming a triangle with fork and knife in European style, or positioning the knife at the top of the plate and fork at 4 o'clock in American style all indicate you are not finished."
Whew. I don't know about anybody else, but I think I'll stick to the napkin on the seat trick. However, there is one other way to protect your food from being taken away before you're done eating should you need to excuse yourself. "As a last resort, you may inform your neighbor that you are stepping away and will continue dining," Sawhney said. While this might not be the most polite option if your fellow restaurant-goer is deep in conversation with a date, if all other options are off the table at least you'll return to your meal still sitting on your plate.