The Easy Way To Let Your Waiter Know You're Done Eating At A Restaurant

Most people have the best intentions of practicing decent etiquette and table manners when dining out. But while not leaving your phone on the table and splitting the bill appropriately are common knowledge, other situations are less straightforward. Some folks aren't aware that when you're done with your meal and ready for the check, there is actually a proper way to let the staff know without coming off as impolite.

Nikki Sawhney, an etiquette consultant and director of the New England School of Protocol in Massachusetts, informed us here at The Takeout that the best way to notify restaurant staff that you're done eating depends on your location. "In European/Continental style, place your fork and knife in the 4 o'clock or 6 o'clock position," she said. That's all good and well if you're trying to avoid committing an etiquette crime in France, but what about restaurants in the United States? "In American style, place your fork and knife in the 3:15 position."

The placement may vary, but crossed cutlery is a semi-universal way to signal you've had your fill. But what about cuisine you eat with your hands, like tacos? "If utensils are not used, placing your napkin to the left of your plate signals that you are finished," Sawhney explained. "In some cultures, pushing the plate slightly away from the edge of the table or making hand and eye contact with the server also indicates completion." To be clear, a silent nod or raising your hand to elbow level to signal a server is sufficient –- snapping your fingers at the staff just makes you look like a jerk.