The Phone Etiquette Rule You're Probably Breaking At The Dinner Table

Media consumption via our smartphones is something so normalized that it has permeated every corner of our society, whether we like it or not. Whipping out your phone even in the middle of a classroom sometimes doesn't garner the same outrage it once did. In light of this tech boom, you may not be all that surprised by this common dinner etiquette rule that's regularly broken.

If your phone is sitting face-up on the table during a meal, that's considered a breach of basic etiquette, especially in more formal or shared dining settings. Even if you're not actively using it, just having it visible sends the message: "I might check this at any moment."

That little rectangle of distraction takes away from the experience of being present. And while we're all glued to our phones these days for everything from news to family updates, meal times are still one of the few chances to actually connect with others face-to-face. Leaving your phone out makes people feel like they're competing with it; it can kill the mood and be considered a lack of knowledge concerning etiquette and poor table manners.