If You Split The Bill Like This, Your Server Probably Hates You

Apart from the sticker shock brought on by ever-rising prices, one of the worst parts of dining out involves determining how to split the bill. Granted, this isn't something we habitual solo diners deal with too often, but anyone who eats with a group of friends knows the pain. (I once went to dinner with a bunch of math majors, and even they had trouble figuring it out.) Using an app to solve the bill-splitting headache, such as Splitwise, can help you figure things out — and you can also ask for separate checks. But the one thing you must remember is this: don't make your server split the bill when it comes time to pay. This goes double if you're paying item by item instead of having each person fork over an equal share. According to Rocco Carulli, executive chef and owner of Miami's R House, this puts way too much stress on your server.

Carulli explained that when it comes to splitting the bill on the spot, "It's like solving a logic puzzle under pressure." He added, "The more complex the breakdown, the longer it takes, especially when folks forget what they ordered. Multiply that by four tables, and you've got one seriously frazzled server!" Admittedly, you're not going to get thrown out of the restaurant at this point because you've already eaten, and your payment is owed. Still, Carulli cautioned, "If you ask to Venmo $17.39 for your half of the app and three sips of wine, you might get a little side-eye."