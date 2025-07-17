If You Split The Bill Like This, Your Server Probably Hates You
Apart from the sticker shock brought on by ever-rising prices, one of the worst parts of dining out involves determining how to split the bill. Granted, this isn't something we habitual solo diners deal with too often, but anyone who eats with a group of friends knows the pain. (I once went to dinner with a bunch of math majors, and even they had trouble figuring it out.) Using an app to solve the bill-splitting headache, such as Splitwise, can help you figure things out — and you can also ask for separate checks. But the one thing you must remember is this: don't make your server split the bill when it comes time to pay. This goes double if you're paying item by item instead of having each person fork over an equal share. According to Rocco Carulli, executive chef and owner of Miami's R House, this puts way too much stress on your server.
Carulli explained that when it comes to splitting the bill on the spot, "It's like solving a logic puzzle under pressure." He added, "The more complex the breakdown, the longer it takes, especially when folks forget what they ordered. Multiply that by four tables, and you've got one seriously frazzled server!" Admittedly, you're not going to get thrown out of the restaurant at this point because you've already eaten, and your payment is owed. Still, Carulli cautioned, "If you ask to Venmo $17.39 for your half of the app and three sips of wine, you might get a little side-eye."
How servers prefer to be paid
If you're dining out with a generous soul who's willing to cover the entire tab, this will not only make the rest of the party very happy, but the server will be thrilled, as well. As Rocco Carulli put it, "A server will always love one card, one signature, one 'thanks, babe, you were amazing.'" He did say, though, that if you absolutely must split the bill and use separate payment methods, a server will likely be amenable to an even split (half on one credit card, half on the other).
Of course, technology these days makes it a lot easier to put the entire amount on one person's card and then have everyone else settle up on the spot using a payment app. "Venmo, Zelle, carrier pigeon, whatever works," Carulli quipped. He feels that doing so will even buy you some goodwill in case you ever plan to revisit the restaurant, adding, "If one person pays and the group settles up afterward, it saves time, minimizes mistakes, and lets the server keep their rhythm. And they'll love you for it."