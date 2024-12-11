The Etiquette Crime You Could Unknowingly Commit In France

When it comes to dining etiquette, the French share many of the same rules as Americans. For example, loudly burping at the table or snapping your fingers at your server is considered very rude. Picking your teeth and keeping your hands below the table are also common no-nos. On the other hand, you could be sitting at the dinner table in France and do something completely "normal" that turns out to be a major eyebrow-raiser to the French people around you. One of these faux pas has to do with the way you eat your salad.

When presented with a plate of salad greens during your meal, it's important to note that the only utensil you should use to eat is a fork. More specifically, the French never cut their lettuce leaves into smaller pieces with a knife. Doing so would publicly imply that whoever prepared the salad did it wrong. Even if they did, using a knife blatantly points it out. Instead, you should try to fold any large leaves into smaller "packages," so to speak, so that they fit on your fork. It's perfectly okay to anchor a large piece of lettuce with a chunk of bread to push and pierce the lettuce onto the tines. Some hosts and restaurants will go so far as to ensure there are no knives on the table at all when the salad course is served.