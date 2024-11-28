Don't Make This Embarrassing Cheese Mistake While Dining In France

The French are known for their unparalleled culinary sophistication and food philosophy, which emphasizes the art of balancing flavors. Whether you're dining in a Parisian restaurant or the home of a French family, it's always a good idea to brush up on their food etiquette to avoid committing a faux pas. And where better to start than with le fromage (the cheese) itself, as it is one of their defining culinary delights and an intrinsic part of any apéro. Though there are quite a few rules, one thing that is an absolute must-know is that in France, cheese is not a pre-dinner nibble, but is traditionally served after the main course and before dessert.

As unexpected as it may seem, the French reserve cheese for the role of a digestif. They believe its probiotic richness helps in nurturing gut health. Beyond its benefits, cheese also serves as a palate cleanser, offering a delicate transition between the meal's richness and the sweetness of dessert. While the French may be forgiving of minor breaches in etiquette, one unforgivable misstep would be to indulge in an entire slice of cheese at once.