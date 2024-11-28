Don't Make This Embarrassing Cheese Mistake While Dining In France
The French are known for their unparalleled culinary sophistication and food philosophy, which emphasizes the art of balancing flavors. Whether you're dining in a Parisian restaurant or the home of a French family, it's always a good idea to brush up on their food etiquette to avoid committing a faux pas. And where better to start than with le fromage (the cheese) itself, as it is one of their defining culinary delights and an intrinsic part of any apéro. Though there are quite a few rules, one thing that is an absolute must-know is that in France, cheese is not a pre-dinner nibble, but is traditionally served after the main course and before dessert.
As unexpected as it may seem, the French reserve cheese for the role of a digestif. They believe its probiotic richness helps in nurturing gut health. Beyond its benefits, cheese also serves as a palate cleanser, offering a delicate transition between the meal's richness and the sweetness of dessert. While the French may be forgiving of minor breaches in etiquette, one unforgivable misstep would be to indulge in an entire slice of cheese at once.
Few things you should remember
There is an order to savoring cheese in France, depending on the type and intensity. Begin with the milder varieties – like goat cheese, brie, or comté – before venturing into the bolder ones. This is because the more intense cheese varieties tend to take over the palate, making it difficult to appreciate the subtleties of their milder counterparts. This is why blue cheese always takes the final bow. Speaking of blue cheese, never, under any circumstances, remark on the stinkiness of the cheese. Take a whiff of the wine or flush down the cheese with it if you have to, but mentioning the stench of the cheese is considered to be impolite.
If you're the one hosting, the list is slightly longer, but the most crucial thing to remember is to serve yourself last; graciousness is non-negotiable. Also, ensure the number of cheese selections is odd; this is mostly because of aesthetic reasons. Regardless of the occasion, a proper spread should include two to three varieties of fromage, thoughtfully chosen to represent a range of textures – so a soft cheese like Camembert, a semi-soft variety like gouda, and a hard cheese like gruyere.
There's an art to cutting the cheese
Every type of cheese has to be cut a certain way so that everyone gets a part of the coveted center, and each type is accompanied by its own designated knife, so do not mix them up. Round cheeses are portioned into slender wedges, like slices of cake, while rectangular ones are sliced parallel to the rind. Eating the rind is common in France (if it's edible), so you can get yourself a mouthful of those (bit by bit).
Lastly, never ask for crackers. As tempting as it may be, the French pair their cheese exclusively with bread, a tradition as timeless as the cheeses themselves. And do not put your bread on the plate. Yes, that's right. French tradition dictates that bread belongs directly on the table beside your plate — a charming custom that adds to the rustic dining experience. Feel free to place it directly on the tablecloth instead. Remember these basic etiquettes, and you should be able to enjoy your cheese like a true connoisseur.