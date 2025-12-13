The Italian Cheese Lidia Bastianich Always Uses For Pasta (It's Not Parmesan)

When it comes to Italian pasta toppings, parmesan (which isn't just a less fancy name for Parmigiano Reggiano) tends to get all the buzz. However, while parmesan is undoubtedly delightful, it isn't the only hard Italian cheese on the block. Italian-American chef, television host, and author Lidia Bastianich, a strong advocate of Italy's dairy diversity, prefers topping her pasta with a different kind of Italian cheese. In a post on X, the chef affirmed that Grana Padano is her go-to grated cheese.

If parmesan is the king of cheeses, Grana Padano, a hard, crumbly cheese from Italy's Po Valley, is arguably the queen. Much like parmesan, it's a grainy cow's milk cheese that comes in large wheels with flavorful rinds that can be transformed into tasty broth. But while parmesan is made with whole milk and aged for at least a year, Grana Padano is made with partially skimmed milk and can be aged for as little as nine months. Taste-wise, Grana Padano is softer, sweeter, and milder than parmesan, making it a perfect pairing for everything from cheese plates to risotto.