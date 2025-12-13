The Italian Cheese Lidia Bastianich Always Uses For Pasta (It's Not Parmesan)
When it comes to Italian pasta toppings, parmesan (which isn't just a less fancy name for Parmigiano Reggiano) tends to get all the buzz. However, while parmesan is undoubtedly delightful, it isn't the only hard Italian cheese on the block. Italian-American chef, television host, and author Lidia Bastianich, a strong advocate of Italy's dairy diversity, prefers topping her pasta with a different kind of Italian cheese. In a post on X, the chef affirmed that Grana Padano is her go-to grated cheese.
If parmesan is the king of cheeses, Grana Padano, a hard, crumbly cheese from Italy's Po Valley, is arguably the queen. Much like parmesan, it's a grainy cow's milk cheese that comes in large wheels with flavorful rinds that can be transformed into tasty broth. But while parmesan is made with whole milk and aged for at least a year, Grana Padano is made with partially skimmed milk and can be aged for as little as nine months. Taste-wise, Grana Padano is softer, sweeter, and milder than parmesan, making it a perfect pairing for everything from cheese plates to risotto.
Why Grana Padano cheese is the perfect pasta topping
Like parmesan, Grana Padano is classified as a grating cheese, meaning it has a relatively low moisture content and crumbly texture. Its low moisture content makes it firm and, therefore, easy to grate, while its crumbly, grainy quality (grana means "grain" in Italian) allows it to easily blend into sauces and enhance the flavor of a pasta dish without becoming clumpy or chewy. While parmesan is also a hard and crumbly Italian grating cheese which most people default to when topping pasta, Grana Padano has several qualities that give it an edge over parmesan for everyday grating.
For one thing, Grana Padano is less pungent and more versatile than parmesan. Its milder, sweeter flavor enhances a wide variety of must-try Italian foods without becoming overpowering. Lidia Bastianich has praised Grana Padano's versatility, complexity, and crunchy-crumbly texture, which she's spotlighted in recipes from Italian mac and cheese to roasted cheese asparagus. As an added bonus, Grana Padano is typically cheaper than real deal parmesan, making it a great budget-friendly option for day-to-day use. Whether you're a fan of Bastianich or simply looking to expand your Italian cheese horizons, Grana Padano is well worth a shake over perfectly cooked Italian pasta.