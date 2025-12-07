The Common Leftover Food You Shouldn't Bother Putting In The Microwave

Few foods inspire the kind of devotion that pizza does. It's the go-to group snack, the last call, late night street food, and everything in between. And if you're lucky enough to have a few slices left in the fridge, it's like a gift waiting to be unwrapped — but only if you know what not to do next. Because if there's one leftover you don't want to microwave, it's pizza.

Microwaving pizza seems like an easy fix: throw it in for a minute and dinner's done. But, just like the other microwave mistakes that will ruin your food, this strategy will no doubt turn your perfect pie into something sad and soggy. What emerges from the turntable is rarely satisfying. The once-crisp crust is now limp, the cheese has congealed into rubber, and the toppings have slid off in defeat. The reason for this comes down to simple science. Microwaves heat food by getting water molecules very excited, which then turn moisture into steam. That's perfect for soups and pastas, but not so great for pizza. Pizza's very magic lies in the contrast between crispy and gooey; it's a delicate balance that steam destroys.

So skip the zap and embrace better methods, because there are many ways to reheat days-old pizza. The stovetop can be a real hero here: heat a skillet over medium, drop in a slice, and cover it loosely with a lid. The pan revives the crust, coaxing back that crackly bite, while the trapped heat melts the cheese. It's a win-win.