Say Goodbye To Greasy Pizza With This Ingenious Pepperoni Hack

No one wants to pull a pizza out of the oven only to see shiny pools of grease sitting on top of the pepperonis. If you're looking for a crisp, flavorful slice, it's not exactly the vibe you want, having grease drip down your hand each time you take a bite. Thankfully, there's a simple way to avoid this issue and it doesn't involve skipping the pepperoni (because that's not an option). Grease ultimately comes from fat being released during the cooking process, so you just have to find a way around it.

Using the microwave is a quick way to reduce grease without losing that savory flavor. Place your pepperoni slices in a single layer on a paper towel-lined plate and microwave them for 20 to 30 seconds, or until they start to release the grease. As they warm up, the fat will begin to pool on the surface of the paper towel. Once the timer goes off, take another paper towel and gently blot the tops to remove any remaining grease.

This step not only helps lower the overall grease content but also slightly pre-cooks the pepperoni so it gets a little crispier in the oven. When you transfer the slices to your pizza, they're less likely to ooze excess oil as they bake since you've already removed a good amount. You're still getting the same great flavor, but the finished result will have a cleaner texture. This is especially helpful if you're working with store-bought or lower-cost pepperoni which is often fattier than premium brands. Even with higher-end varieties, though, pre-cooking helps maintain a crisp top layer.