Say Goodbye To Greasy Pizza With This Ingenious Pepperoni Hack
No one wants to pull a pizza out of the oven only to see shiny pools of grease sitting on top of the pepperonis. If you're looking for a crisp, flavorful slice, it's not exactly the vibe you want, having grease drip down your hand each time you take a bite. Thankfully, there's a simple way to avoid this issue and it doesn't involve skipping the pepperoni (because that's not an option). Grease ultimately comes from fat being released during the cooking process, so you just have to find a way around it.
Using the microwave is a quick way to reduce grease without losing that savory flavor. Place your pepperoni slices in a single layer on a paper towel-lined plate and microwave them for 20 to 30 seconds, or until they start to release the grease. As they warm up, the fat will begin to pool on the surface of the paper towel. Once the timer goes off, take another paper towel and gently blot the tops to remove any remaining grease.
This step not only helps lower the overall grease content but also slightly pre-cooks the pepperoni so it gets a little crispier in the oven. When you transfer the slices to your pizza, they're less likely to ooze excess oil as they bake since you've already removed a good amount. You're still getting the same great flavor, but the finished result will have a cleaner texture. This is especially helpful if you're working with store-bought or lower-cost pepperoni which is often fattier than premium brands. Even with higher-end varieties, though, pre-cooking helps maintain a crisp top layer.
Why this makes a difference for homemade and frozen pizza
Look, you have some healthy pizza options, but this isn't really a debate about healthy or unhealthy. This is about improving flavor and texture without sacrificing on toppings. When your pizza isn't drowning in grease, the sauce stands out more, the cheese stays melty but not soupy (you'll want to choose a cheese that doesn't break down too easy), and the crust actually has a chance to stay crisp.
This method works especially well for pizzas that use a thinner crust or lighter toppings. When there's less structure to absorb excess moisture, grease can make everything feel weighed down. Even thick, hearty pizzas benefit from this step because it helps each bite taste more balanced. Instead of being hit with a mouthful of oil, you get the pleasant, meaty flavor you expect from well-cooked pepperoni.
If you're sharing with others, this little adjustment can go unnoticed in terms of effort, but it makes a big impact on the overall result. It's one of those tricks that, once you start using it, you won't want to skip it again. With just a microwave and a couple of paper towels, your next pizza night can be a lot more enjoyable. Now you can stack those ronies until your heart's content because you can never have too many.