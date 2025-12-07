Whatever Happened To Just The Cheese From Shark Tank?

While there are several cheese options for a perfectly melty grilled cheese sandwich, many would agree that the most delectable part of this dish isn't really the melted goodness in between the bread slices. It's the cheese drippings that land on the pan and turn crunchy upon direct contact with heat. Former consultant David Scharfman liked them so much that he thought of turning these crunchy bits into a snack. As someone who grew up in a family of cheesemakers in Wisconsin, Scharfman had the resources to pull off the idea. So, with the help of his father, Paul, who bought Heim Cheese in 1991 and rebranded it to Specialty Cheese, David launched an offshoot that focused on making crunchy cheese bars he named Just The Cheese.

Just The Cheese, as explained on the company's website, is made for guilt-free snacking. It's locally sourced cheese that's been grated and baked in a bar-shaped mold. Each bar is sugar- and gluten-free. Hence, Paul originally wanted to market it as a healthy snack sold in the pharmacy sections of stores. However, David had a bigger plan for his brainchild, offering it as a mainstream 75-calorie snack. In 2018, the year the brand was established, David immediately forged connections with distributors, so the company was able to generate $3.5 million in sales. Despite what seemed like a strong start, being self-funded limited the brand's ascent. To remedy this, David decided to take a chance on finding an investor through ABC's "Shark Tank."