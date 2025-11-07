Whatever Happened To Heidi Ho From Shark Tank?

Cheese is a staple food in many diets. Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise that the average American eats around 42 pounds of this dairy product per year. The thing is, many types of cheese aren't healthy due to their high saturated fat, sodium, and calorie content. Plus, most cheese is sourced from animals, and concerns have been raised about the treatment of these animals within the commercial farming industry. In an effort to improve these weak points, Chef Heidi Lovig developed non-dairy cheese and sold it under her brand, Heidi Ho. Unlike traditional cheese, Heidi Ho cheese is made from nuts, seeds, and veggies. It also offers a better texture and flavor than most vegan cheeses, which, by the way, do not melt like dairy-based cheese. Lovig had big ambitions for Heidi Ho, so she took her brand to "Shark Tank" in 2014.

Heidi Ho was founded in 2010, but it didn't become that big of a deal despite offering a healthier cheese alternative. Lovig managed to start selling her product line at Whole Foods, but to get more funding and boost production, she decided to pitch Heidi Ho on "Shark Tank." On Season 6, Episode 10, Lovig entered the tank with a very confident and straightforward presentation, which immediately caught the attention of the Sharks. Her samples further piqued their interest, but were these enough for her to land a deal?