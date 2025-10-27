Whatever Happened To Handy Pan From Shark Tank?

Despite failing to secure backing from a Shark, Handy Pan did not end up becoming one of the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history. At least, not yet. Still up is its website, where interested buyers can still order their very own Handy Pan. During their time on "Shark Tank," the co-founders presented a version of their side strainer for pots. However, that variant did not materialize, since the site now solely mentions the Handy Pan. The product is also still available on QVC, which surprisingly sells two versions of the Handy Pan – one in its signature red color and another in black.

It's worth noting that the product's price has increased following its small screen appearance. During their pitch, Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry revealed that they were selling their pans for $29 each. Back then, each unit cost $11.40 to make on a limited production run. As of late, the price of a Handy Pan is $39.99 on its official website, but you can get $50 off if you purchase 10 units. You can even get it for way less if you order from QVC, which is still selling it at its original price of $29. One satisfied customer left a review on QVC's website in August 2025, saying they've been using the Handy Pan almost everyday since they got it.

While Handy Pan is still selling its product, it's unclear how the company stays afloat, given its lack of any social media presence or marketing noise. Its Facebook page, though it was never very active, hasn't been updated with a new post in three years. The company's also inactive on other platforms, like X and Instagram. Furthermore, it's not clear if the co-founders are still with the company. Chaudry is currently a partner at Pierson Ferdinand LLP, while Conway works as a real estate agent at Generations Realty.