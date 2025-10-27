Whatever Happened To Handy Pan From Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cooking can get messy, especially if the recipe requires you to strain excess oil and liquids, leaving behind the meat or pasta in your cookware. Handy Pan was designed to make this a cleaner and easier process for everyone. With just the push of a button, a stainless steel strainer pops up on the side of the pan for a no-sweat straining experience. Simply tilt the cookware to the side and let the strainer separate the solid food from the liquid. Once done, press the same button to disengage the side strainer and go back to using the pan as intended.
With such a simple mechanism, it would seem an innovative product like this would find a market. Unfortunately, the makers of Handy Pan, childhood pals Adam Chaudry and Josh Conway, struggled to give their invention the widespread attention it deserved three years after they started selling it online in 2018. They even tried raising funds for it via KickStarter, but the campaign failed, raising only $9,277 of their $40,000 goal. In hopes of finding success for Handy Pan, similar to how the Wildwonder sparkling beverage sales skyrocketed after appearing on TV, the business partners took a shot at pitching their product on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2021. During their presentation, the pair instantly impressed the Sharks. But things quickly turned awry once they touched on the product's less-than-stellar sales as well as its poor marketing.
What happened to Handy Pan on Shark Tank?
During their pitch, the Columbus, Ohio, natives made a good impression on the Sharks as they demonstrated how useful the Handy Pan was in the kitchen. According to the pair, home cooks no longer need to struggle with straining grease and other fluids from the pan while cooking. Adam Chaudry even demonstrated how easy it was to remove oil from bacon and other meats, as well as to separate the veggies from liquid after blanching. The Sharks were fairly entertained, but one thing that put a smile on their faces was the low investment cost. Josh Conway and Chaudry sought only $10,000 for 20% equity, prompting the Sharks to ask about their sales, which is where things got tricky.
According to the co-founders, they only made $7,959.61 in sales at the time of filming the episode. They tried to justify this by citing a small production run. But the Sharks were not buying it. It was only when Lori Greiner asked about their backgrounds that things started to make sense. Conway was a real estate agent, while Chaudry was an attorney who worked part-time as a bartender. Since both were doing their Handy Pan business on the side, they admitted that they failed to promote the product better. The Sharks were all the more disappointed after hearing they didn't put it on Amazon. For these reasons, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec passed on making an offer. Greiner, however, offered to give them the $10,000, saying she had nothing to lose, and the pair quickly accepted the deal.
Handy Pan after Shark Tank
Like many of the products that got featured on the show, Handy Pan experienced the "Shark Tank" effect, with its inventory clearing after the episode aired in May 2022. They supposedly restocked in time for the re-run of the episode in August 2022, but there's no update if those sold out, too. It's unclear what specifically happened next beyond this point, but the hype seemingly died down for the company fast. There's also no evidence that Lori Greiner and the co-founders sealed the deal after the show, which is unfortunate considering she helped pave the way for some of the biggest success stories from "Shark Tank," such as Scrub Daddy and EverlyWell.
A clear indication that Greiner was not involved with Handy Pan and its post-show developments was how the product failed to receive a massive marketing boost months after the episode aired, leaving Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry with no other option than to rely on their website for sales yet again. Another indication that the deal fell through was Handy Pan's continued absence from Amazon and other retail platforms. You can find alternatives on Amazon, however, such as the AUOON clip-on silicone strainer for pots and pans and Boao stainless steel strainers with hand grips. Interestingly, Handy Pan became available on QVC, even though Greiner stepped away from the network in 2020.
Is Handy Pan still in business?
Despite failing to secure backing from a Shark, Handy Pan did not end up becoming one of the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history. At least, not yet. Still up is its website, where interested buyers can still order their very own Handy Pan. During their time on "Shark Tank," the co-founders presented a version of their side strainer for pots. However, that variant did not materialize, since the site now solely mentions the Handy Pan. The product is also still available on QVC, which surprisingly sells two versions of the Handy Pan – one in its signature red color and another in black.
It's worth noting that the product's price has increased following its small screen appearance. During their pitch, Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry revealed that they were selling their pans for $29 each. Back then, each unit cost $11.40 to make on a limited production run. As of late, the price of a Handy Pan is $39.99 on its official website, but you can get $50 off if you purchase 10 units. You can even get it for way less if you order from QVC, which is still selling it at its original price of $29. One satisfied customer left a review on QVC's website in August 2025, saying they've been using the Handy Pan almost everyday since they got it.
While Handy Pan is still selling its product, it's unclear how the company stays afloat, given its lack of any social media presence or marketing noise. Its Facebook page, though it was never very active, hasn't been updated with a new post in three years. The company's also inactive on other platforms, like X and Instagram. Furthermore, it's not clear if the co-founders are still with the company. Chaudry is currently a partner at Pierson Ferdinand LLP, while Conway works as a real estate agent at Generations Realty.