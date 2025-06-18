Whatever Happened To Wildwonder From Shark Tank?

Rosa Li launched Wildwonder from a blend of personal and cultural inspiration, but "Shark Tank" helped the brand break wide open. Li grew up in China where she was raised by her grandparents until she was 12 years old when she moved to the States with her parents. Her inspiration for this product came after working several stressful jobs where she started to feel the effects in her gut.

Li remembered the tonics her grandmother made with wild herbs which were soothing and uplifting, so she created a line of sparkling prebiotic and probiotic beverages, lauding them as a fresh alternative to sugary sodas and vinegary kombuchas. In her pitch, she presented flavors like Strawberry Passion, Peach Ginger, Mango Gold, and Guava Rose; highlighting their clean labels (USDA Organic, vegan, gluten-free), six grams of sugar, and 1 billion live probiotics per can.

Rosa's credentials as a Stanford MBA with a finance background at Goldman Sachs added credibility, even if there was some fear she'd have a hard time breaking into a market where there are already so many wellness drinks out there. Her story was definitely inspiring, particularly her ability to navigate the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Sharks liked the product, some balked at the valuation and felt as though the industry was far too tough to break into. In the end, Tony Xu, a former classmate of Rosa, countered her original offer of $500,000 for 5%, with $500,000 for 9%. Rosa negotiated the deal to 5% equity plus 3% advisor shares. And just like that, she had a deal. Wildwonder was on its way.