The Absolute Best Liquid To Use When Blanching Veggies

Blanching is a helpful technique to have in your kitchen skills arsenal, especially if you're the type to freeze farmer's market fare. Blanching fruits and veggies involves a quick dunk in boiling water, followed by an immediate ice water bath. The boiling water bath — and the ice-cold shock that comes after — help kill bacteria and deactivate enzymes that make the vegetables deteriorate over time.

Blanching helps preserve color, flavor, and texture, so vegetables still taste fresh after a long stint in the freezer. It's also a great way to prevent vegetables from drying out while cooking in the oven or air fryer, and it helps if you need to peel thin-skinned fruits and veggies. I'll give fresh tomatoes a quick blanch if I don't have the pre-peeled canned variety on hand. The skin slips right off.

As with many super-simple techniques, it's easy to overthink the process. Will blanching veggies in other liquids, like wine or broth, improve the flavor? Should you use bottled water for a cleaner taste, or is tap okay? The Takeout asked chef Tara Punzone in an exclusive interview. Punzone knows her way around a vegetable patch: She's the author of Vegana Italiana and owner of Pura Vita, the first totally-vegan Italian restaurant and wine bar in the United States. She keeps it simple. "When I blanch vegetables I use tap water, or filtered tap water," she says. Don't bother blanching your vegetables with anything fancy. It's a waste of money — and could end up doing more harm than good.