Here's Reddit's Pick For Worst Chicken Chain Restaurant You Can Eat At

If there's one thing Reddit is good for, it's showcasing people's unfiltered impressions about any given subject — and chain restaurants are no exception. Apparently, when it comes to fried chicken joints, one in particular really ruffles some feathers. The social media platform has previously debated whether Raising Cane's or Popeyes rules the chicken chain roost; but regarding the worst choice, Redditors classify the fare at KFC as second-rate, at best.

In one thread under the subreddit r/kfc, folks trashed the chicken chain's cuisine as abhorrent. "Every time I get their chicken it's basically slimy and very off-putting," one person posted. Another chimed in with, "The wings are dry and stale, and they look like the oil they were fried in is about two weeks old and has been used more than 50 times." Subpar oil quality seems to be a common complaint, with another individual saying, "The frying oil was dripping off the pieces of chicken onto the liner paper, and the oil looked dark brown, so it obviously had not been changed out or filtered recently."

The chain's signature product — fried chicken cooked with the secret KFC blend of 11 herbs and spices — sadly isn't the only thing that has drawn the ire of Redditors. Some pointed out that the sides have also dropped in quality as KFC is clearly struggling to remain relevant. One customer who had recently ordered from KFC wrote, "The mash was disgusting. The gravy was a shell of its former self." Even condiments received some scorn, with one person opining in a separate thread bashing the restaurant, "The mayo they use now is so bad." Few defended the restaurant's fare, but those who did had one surprising thing in common: location.