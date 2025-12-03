12 Jersey Shore Dive Bars That Are Worth A Visit

Dive bars have a job to do. A purpose in society. In an age where community seems more splintered and fragile than ever, a dive bar should look and feel fun, homey, and pressure-free, wielding the power to bring us together, put aside our differences, and get us to eat something pickled (pause for tears or thunderous emotional applause). But finding a great dive isn't a science, math problem, or quantifiable metric. It's like falling in love or getting eczema –– you just know it when you feel it.

The New Jersey Shore may not be the first place you think of for top-notch dive bars. But don't let the surfing, beach bods, and Tommy Bahama outlets fool you. When you need an escape into a dingy oasis of draft beers, darts, and questionable decisions, there are a number of ideal institutions in the ocean-kissed areas of the Garden State. Hike up your shades, kick the sand off your loafers, put away the SPF 90 for a little while, and let's head inside to some of the best dive bars on the Jersey Shore.