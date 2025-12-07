The Sweet Way Dick Van Dyke Takes His Coffee
Whether you know him from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" or "Mary Poppins," Dick Van Dyke is a global icon famous and beloved for his contagious energy. The actor is set to turn 100 in 2025 along with a plethora of food and drink brands, but despite his impressive age, Van Dyke is just as sprightly and active as ever, leaving many fans wondering where he gets all that zeal. One distinct possibility is the iconic star's morning cup of Joe. Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, shared a video on Instagram preparing a post-workout coffee and breakfast for the actor, in which she revealed that his choice is simple, classic, and extremely sweet.
Van Dyke prefers a cup of Sumatra coffee brewed in a convenient Keurig machine. The Keurig will already have many diehard coffee snobs clutching their pearls, but it gets even better — Van Dyke takes a whopping five lumps of white sugar stirred into his coffee. We all know a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down (sorry, we had to), but five is a lot, to say the least. Although, it's a drop in the bucket compared to these fast food coffees with a ridiculous amount of sugar.
Dick Van Dyke's super sweet coffee routine
If the thought of drinking coffee with five lumps of sugar has your heart palpitating, you may be slightly reassured to learn that Dick Van Dyke accompanies his sweet caffeine boost with a hearty meal. In the same video shared by Arlene Silver, she served the "Mary Poppins" star his generously sweetened coffee alongside a mouthwatering breakfast comprised of two fried eggs and toasted potato bread spread with strawberry jam — this seems like an opportune moment to note that Van Dyke is actually older than sliced bread.
While his simply sweet American breakfast certainly sounds like it would give anyone a pep in their step, there's another possible motivation for Van Dyke's youthful energy, and it's somehow even sweeter than his sugar-packed coffee. In a 2024 interview, the beloved star proudly informed Forbes that one of his greatest joys in life is seeing his wife bring him a cup of coffee when he wakes up in the morning. So perhaps Van Dyke's secret to staying so lively is found in his coffee after all, but it has nothing to do with the cup's contents.