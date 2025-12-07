The Sweet Way Dick Van Dyke Takes His Coffee

Whether you know him from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" or "Mary Poppins," Dick Van Dyke is a global icon famous and beloved for his contagious energy. The actor is set to turn 100 in 2025 along with a plethora of food and drink brands, but despite his impressive age, Van Dyke is just as sprightly and active as ever, leaving many fans wondering where he gets all that zeal. One distinct possibility is the iconic star's morning cup of Joe. Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, shared a video on Instagram preparing a post-workout coffee and breakfast for the actor, in which she revealed that his choice is simple, classic, and extremely sweet.

Van Dyke prefers a cup of Sumatra coffee brewed in a convenient Keurig machine. The Keurig will already have many diehard coffee snobs clutching their pearls, but it gets even better — Van Dyke takes a whopping five lumps of white sugar stirred into his coffee. We all know a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down (sorry, we had to), but five is a lot, to say the least. Although, it's a drop in the bucket compared to these fast food coffees with a ridiculous amount of sugar.