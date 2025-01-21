What Came First, Sliced Bread Or The Pop-Up Toaster?

Have you ever considered how recent, relatively speaking, the invention of sliced bread was? It used to be the case that, when you bought a loaf of bread from the bakery or the market, you had to slice it yourself as needed. (Any way you slice it though, there are some places you don't want to store bread.) This only changed when an Iowa jeweler named Otto Rohwedder introduced the bread slicing machine in 1928. (It would have been earlier, but a fire in 1917 destroyed Rohwedder's blueprints and he had to start over.) That means Dick Van Dyke, for instance, is older than sliced bread. For that matter, so is the pop-up toaster.

That makes sense, logically. After all, a toaster works just as well on bread you cut yourself as it does on pre-sliced bread. But it's still an odd little fact. Who would have thought a whimsical machine that sends your toast jumping joyfully into the air would come before a machine with automatic blades? (Or that the next successor for toasting bread might be the air fryer?)