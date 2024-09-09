Is It Possible To Toast Bread In The Air Fryer?

When you're in the throes of a busy morning, getting ready for work or your kids ready for school (or both), one of the very worst things that can happen is your toaster breaks down. So what do you do if you were looking forward to two pieces of toast with butter and jam, but the appliance specifically for this job suddenly isn't working? Do you even need a toaster or can you air fry your bread instead?

As a matter of fact, you can toast your bread in the air fryer, and it might take even less time than your actual toaster would — certainly less time than pan-frying your toast. A good place to start is two pieces for about three minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, no need to pre-heat the air fryer, but you can play around with the settings until you have achieved your perfect level of bread toastiness (then perfect your butter-spreading technique next).

One of the benefits, too, of using an air fryer to make toast is that the bigger your air fryer, the more toast you can make. So for example, if you have one that more closely resembles a toaster oven, with a large tray (and therefore more surface space), you can make a lot more toast at once than in your typical two-piece toaster.

