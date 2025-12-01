The Sam's Club Chocolate Shoppers Swear By Is A Must-Grab For Affordable Holiday Sweets
Between gifts, colorful decorations, and ingredients for modern and old-school Christmas dishes, the holiday season can put a sizeable dent in your wallet before you know it. One creative way some folks limit that financial strain is by opting to make their own bakery-worthy cookies and seasonal candies at home rather than paying a premium for confections at the store. Chocolate-covered goodies are a cinch to make in your own kitchen, and if you're a Sam's Club member, you can get the melting chocolate for a steal.
A 34-ounce bag of Member's Mark Melting Wafers costs just $8, which is a steep discount compared to premium rival brands like Ghirardelli. However, according to some customers, it's not due to a sacrifice in quality. On the retailer's website, Sam's Club's melting chocolates have a 4.2 out of 5 rating based on 70 reviews, with one customer noting the bag of sweets "rivals Ghirardelli." Similar praise comes in the form of comments like "excellent quality and taste" and "We love these and how easily and smoothly it melts in the microwave." Still, the primary appeal is arguably the price. Popular brands like Wilton's, Ghirardelli, and Dolci Frutta can cost twice as much.
Member's Mark Melting Wafers come in milk and white chocolate flavors, so you've got options. They don't come in dark, but one customer shared a quick fix that turns an existing flavor into a faux dark chocolate. They said, "If I want a darker chocolate flavor, I just add more chocolate chips to the wafers." It just takes a little creativity to get the most out of Sam's Club's affordable sweets.
Give homemade chocolate treats some seasonal flair
Given that Sam's Club's melting chocolates only come in two flavors (which also means two colors), you might think you're stuck with brown or white colored confections, but that's not the case. The white melts can easily be transformed into a festive red or green coating by adding a touch of food coloring. However, you'll want to avoid those commonly used mini bottles of water-based food coloring as they will cause the chocolate to seize. Instead, grab an oil-based food dye. They can occasionally be found in grocery stores if you don't want to purchase online, but you may have better luck at a craft supply store.
You can also augment the taste with some flavor extracts. Peppermint and chocolate make the perfect holiday pairing, so incorporating peppermint extract into the melted candy puts a welcome festive accent on whatever food you're coating. Again, to avoid seizing, oil-based extracts are a must.
As for what to use the melts for, the world's your oyster. You can't go wrong with pretzels and strawberries, but nut clusters, holiday bark, and chocolate-covered Christmas candy canes are a bit more interesting. Marshmallows, Rice Krispies treats, and bananas are also fair game. If you really want to turn some heads, make a sweet and salty treat by coating bacon in chocolate. With the money you'll save by opting for Member's Mark Melting Chocolates compared to other brands, you'll have extra resources to experiment and get creative with your homemade holiday sweets.