The Sam's Club Chocolate Shoppers Swear By Is A Must-Grab For Affordable Holiday Sweets

Between gifts, colorful decorations, and ingredients for modern and old-school Christmas dishes, the holiday season can put a sizeable dent in your wallet before you know it. One creative way some folks limit that financial strain is by opting to make their own bakery-worthy cookies and seasonal candies at home rather than paying a premium for confections at the store. Chocolate-covered goodies are a cinch to make in your own kitchen, and if you're a Sam's Club member, you can get the melting chocolate for a steal.

A 34-ounce bag of Member's Mark Melting Wafers costs just $8, which is a steep discount compared to premium rival brands like Ghirardelli. However, according to some customers, it's not due to a sacrifice in quality. On the retailer's website, Sam's Club's melting chocolates have a 4.2 out of 5 rating based on 70 reviews, with one customer noting the bag of sweets "rivals Ghirardelli." Similar praise comes in the form of comments like "excellent quality and taste" and "We love these and how easily and smoothly it melts in the microwave." Still, the primary appeal is arguably the price. Popular brands like Wilton's, Ghirardelli, and Dolci Frutta can cost twice as much.

Member's Mark Melting Wafers come in milk and white chocolate flavors, so you've got options. They don't come in dark, but one customer shared a quick fix that turns an existing flavor into a faux dark chocolate. They said, "If I want a darker chocolate flavor, I just add more chocolate chips to the wafers." It just takes a little creativity to get the most out of Sam's Club's affordable sweets.