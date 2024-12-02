Why Peppermint And Chocolate Are The Perfect Holiday Pairing
When it comes to the holidays, peppermint and chocolate are a beloved pairing. Whether the duo shows up in stockings or passed out in classrooms, the combination of these flavors is a staple of the season. While peppermint alone can sometimes be reminiscent of toothpaste, introducing chocolate creates a harmonious blend. The richness of chocolate and the refreshing bite of peppermint makes for a mouthwatering duo that's hard to resist.
The transition from pumpkin spice to peppermint mocha around early November signals the official start of the holiday season, much like the familiar tunes of Frank Sinatra's Christmas albums filling stores. While there is no definitive person to thank for this delicious pairing, theories suggest the combination came about organically, as peppermint offers a fresh contrast to the sweetness of chocolate.
The history of mint and chocolate dates back to the 16th century, after Europeans were inspired by what they tasted in South America. By the 1940s, peppermint and chocolate had expanded to new inventions like peppermint patties. Today, whether it's peppermint bark brownies, chocolate peppermint popcorn, or a peppermint mocha latte, this holiday combo is a crowd-pleaser that's hard to mess up.
What chocolate pairs best with peppermint?
From Thin Mints to York Peppermint Patties, the combination of peppermint and chocolate has long been a holiday favorite. Today, the possibilities for blending these flavors are endless, with new inventions like Aldi's peppermint-infused cold foam topping mocha lattes and hot chocolates. For those seeking a stronger peppermint kick, try replacing regular milk with peppermint milk.
When it comes to choosing the right chocolate, dark, milk, and white offer different flavor profiles to blend with peppermint. Dark chocolate is the traditional pairing, introducing a bitter, earthy contrast that's not too sweet. However, for those with a sweet tooth, milk chocolate is the best choice. For a store-bought hot cocoa mix, Swiss Miss milk chocolate flavor mix softens the peppermint's bite, delivering a smooth and creamy sweetness with every sip. White chocolate, while distinct for its sweetness, tends to be less successful in pairing with peppermint. Its lack of cocoa solids creates a different flavor profile that doesn't always complement peppermint as well as milk and dark chocolate — just look at white chocolate peppermint Pringles, for example. Regardless of which variety you choose, peppermint and chocolate create a delicious holiday season pairing to work into snacks, drinks, or desserts.