The ability to make great cookies at home is one that most bakers aspire to obtain, but one that anyone can achieve through specific strategies. While there are scientific and precision-based ways to bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie at home, there are also underused ingredients you can incorporate to level up the sweet treat and make it as tender and delectable as possible — ingredients you likely never even thought of. Chief among these is the pudding packet, which helps your cookies retain their moisture as they bake. This results in cookies that not only feel soft and bakery-esque when they come out of the oven, but that also retain their softness in the days to follow.

Pudding mix is known to have a positive impact on baked goods across the board, with its use alongside boxed cake mix being a great way to make any kind of cake better than ever in terms of both taste and texture. However, as far as cookies are concerned, this strategy is most commonly used with the moisture of the treats in mind. Many who have utilized this technique have recommended specifically vanilla-flavored pudding mix to prevent this secret ingredient from having too much of an impact on the taste of your cookie recipe.