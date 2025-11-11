Old-School Christmas Dishes Almost Everyone Has Forgotten About

There's something about nostalgia that makes us reach back, like all the way back, to childhood and all things that we recollect as lovely and good. The crackle of an old-school radio, the scratch of vinyl on that vintage francophone — you know the stuff. Holidays are a special niche of nostalgia, where good things included cider simmering on the stove and the scent of cinnamon wafting from the kitchen from some made-from-scratch Christmas miracle mom had just whipped up seemingly out of thin air (or with whatever was in the pantry). Remember when Christmas wasn't about extravagance but about families making do, stretching what was on hand, and somehow still making it feel magical?

Our memories are filled with flashbacks of those crazy technicolored Jell-O molds (filled with who knows what exactly, but we did know that whatever it was provided many lumps, bumps, and very interesting textures). There was also that amazing tradition of making marshmallows from scratch, out of frugality in hindsight, but back then, we only knew that when popped in homemade hot cocoa, they tasted so much better than store-bought ones and filled the house with that holiday celebration smell.

Some dishes were born out of necessity and others from passing fads (that crazy pineapple-ham combo, anyone?). They might make us chuckle now, but back then, they were the essential ingredients for Christmas to feel complete. So, come with us to unwrap some of our cherished memories of the OG old-school Christmas dishes.