5 Ways To Use Aldi Taco Seasoning To Spice Up Ordinary Dishes
Aldi may sell all sorts of fun products, such as holiday-themed cheeses and rose-shaped ice cream cones, but let's not forget the store's budget-priced pantry staples. One unsung hero we'd like to shout out is Casa Mamita taco seasoning mix, a spice blend that can elevate basic ground beef into something out of the ordinary.
So what's in taco seasoning, anyway? It's usually made with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, paprika, and salt. According to the Casa Mamita label, however, Aldi's version doesn't have cumin, garlic, or oregano, which is probably why I like it so much, as I prefer garlic and oregano to stick to spaghetti sauce, while I don't care for cumin in any dish. It comes in both original and low-sodium varieties, which is good news for those watching their salt intake, and so is the fact that the latter doesn't really taste any different than the former.
Even though taco seasoning mix spells out its intended use right in the name, you can certainly use it to cook much more than tacos. The following list is just a sampling of all the different ways this seasoning can be used to pep up your favorite meals.
Use Aldi taco seasoning as a dry rub
Taco seasoning is a blend of dry spices, which means it can be repurposed as a ready-made dry rub. The term is often associated with barbecue, but you can actually apply dry rub before baking or roasting, as well. When dry rubs are used to season meats cooked at higher temperatures, they can help to form a tasty crust. A taco seasoning-based dry rub would be fantastic for chicken, but would work equally well with pork, beef, shrimp, and some types of fish. Tilapia comes to mind, since it could use a flavor boost.
Many dry rubs contain sugar, but you might not need to add any to Aldi's taco seasoning since it contains a sweetener in the form of maltodextrin. This starch is itself flavorless, but heightens your taste buds' ability to perceive sweetness. If you like a sweeter rub, you can always mix the contents of the seasoning packet with sugar before rubbing it into your meat, as this will literally put the "carmel" in caramelization. Don't add too much, though, since rubs that contain more sugar than salt may burn before the meat is done.
Whip up a delicious dip
With a packet of Aldi's taco seasoning and a tub of sour cream, you can make the easiest dip ever, and one of the tastiest, too. If you want something a little richer, you can stir in a softened block of cream cheese. Want something a bit zestier? Add a packet of ranch dressing. A slightly more elaborate dip can be made by combining Aldi's taco seasoning with sour cream, a can of corn, a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles, and some Mexican-style shredded cheese.
If you really want to go all out, you can make seven-layer dip, which is one of the all-time best party dips. Begin with the simple sour-cream taco seasoning blend (with or without cream cheese), then add a layer of guacamole, a layer of sliced black olives, a layer of chopped green onions, a layer of shredded cheese, a layer of diced tomatoes, and a layer of refried beans. These can be in whatever order you like, and you can replace or enhance any of these layers with additions such as taco meat (spiced with more of that Casa Mamita seasoning), shredded lettuce, and sliced jalapeños. Rip open a bag of tortilla chips and get dipping!
Season a southwestern-style ramen bowl
Most packages of instant ramen come with a seasoning packet, as do ramen cups, but what if you're making DIY ramen with pasta and baking soda, or only have the dry ramen noodles sans flavor packets? In either case, you can always spice up your ramen with a teaspoon or two of taco seasoning instead.
In fact, why not take those taco-spiced noodles and build a whole bowl around them? In keeping with the southwestern theme, you could add some chorizo or ground beef (taco seasoned, of course), or top the ramen with shredded chicken, birria, or pork carnitas. Pile on some sliced avocado, diced tomato, chopped cilantro, and pickled or fresh jalapeños, and don't forget a spoonful or two of salsa. If you sprinkle shredded pepper jack or cheddar directly onto the noodles while they're still warm, it will melt and coat the noodles with a layer of warm, cheesy goodness.
Give your mac and cheese a makeover with Aldi taco seasoning
Macaroni and cheese may be one of America's favorite comfort foods, but it can also be quite bland and boring. Luckily, you can give it an instant upgrade with a packet of taco seasoning, even if it's boxed mac and cheese. Just the spices alone will make it taste a lot better, although you could also stir in some taco-seasoned ground beef or turkey to make it more of a meal.
Why stop there, though? Taco-flavored macaroni and cheese, with or without meat, makes a great base to build your own pastaco (which is not a word yet, but should be). Smother it with shredded cheese (you can never have too much cheese), then add a scattering of tomatoes, onions, sliced radishes, jalapeños, chopped cilantro, or anything else you might find at a taco bar. Finish off your creation with a few generous blobs of guacamole, sour cream, or salsa (or all three), then crumble a couple of tortilla chips over the top to give it some extra crunch. And tada, you have yourself a pastaco.
Make a Mexican-style lasagna
Yes, if you haven't put it together yet, taco seasoning goes great with pasta, and trust us, Taco Lasagna Tuesday is something you never knew you needed in your life. It, too, starts with a packet of Aldi taco seasoning. In fact, make that two packets. One of them goes to season a pound of ground beef, which in turn is stirred into spaghetti sauce (whether homemade or the kind that comes in a jar). The other can be divided between the ricotta cheese-egg mixture you'll be using as a lasagna filling (or the bechamel sauce, if you must) and the shredded mozzarella you'll sprinkle over the top.
Build the lasagna as you usually would, layering the noodles with the meat sauce and cheese. Top it off with taco-spiced mozzarella, or go with cheddar, pepper jack, or a Mexican blend (or any combination of these). You could also add a can of diced green chiles, corn, or black beans, or swap out the marinara for enchilada sauce. Once your taco lasagna comes out of the oven, garnish it with cilantro and sour cream and dig in to a marvelous Mexitalian meal.