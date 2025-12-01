5 Ways To Use Aldi Taco Seasoning To Spice Up Ordinary Dishes

Aldi may sell all sorts of fun products, such as holiday-themed cheeses and rose-shaped ice cream cones, but let's not forget the store's budget-priced pantry staples. One unsung hero we'd like to shout out is Casa Mamita taco seasoning mix, a spice blend that can elevate basic ground beef into something out of the ordinary.

So what's in taco seasoning, anyway? It's usually made with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, paprika, and salt. According to the Casa Mamita label, however, Aldi's version doesn't have cumin, garlic, or oregano, which is probably why I like it so much, as I prefer garlic and oregano to stick to spaghetti sauce, while I don't care for cumin in any dish. It comes in both original and low-sodium varieties, which is good news for those watching their salt intake, and so is the fact that the latter doesn't really taste any different than the former.

Even though taco seasoning mix spells out its intended use right in the name, you can certainly use it to cook much more than tacos. The following list is just a sampling of all the different ways this seasoning can be used to pep up your favorite meals.