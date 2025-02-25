Watch Your Pasta Turn Into Ramen Noodles With Just One Ingredient

Spaghetti noodles and ramen are both made primarily from wheat flour, but they have a different look and feel to them. Ramen noodles appear more yellowish, despite the fact that they lack egg, and they also have a springier snap to them. While you could substitute spaghetti — or, better yet, its thinner sibling, angel hair – for the necessary noodles, it will make a disappointing difference in a dish like ramen chashu or abura soba (Japanese-style ramen without the broth). What you can do, however, is take one simple step involving a pretty basic pantry ingredient: baking soda.

You see, the thing that makes ramen's texture so special is that the noodle dough is made with an alkaline ingredient called kansui that provides their characteristic bounce. The easiest way to replicate this quality using store-bought pasta is to boil it with a small amount of baking soda in the water. While the baking soda may lend a slightly bitter flavor to the noodles, it should be undetectable once spices and broth have been added. Let the type of seasonings you're using dictate the amount of baking soda you add to the water. If you're using, say, a light chicken broth flavored with sesame oil and sliced scallions, opt for two teaspoons per quart of water. If your ramen will be served in a bold broth with lots of tare (the secret sauce for ramen), go with a tablespoon of soda for the same amount of water.