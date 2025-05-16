Instantly Upgrade Boxed Mac And Cheese With This Seasoning Packet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those of us who have eaten countless boxes of macaroni and cheese over the years, the dish can likely use an upgrade. Some people suggest adding Spam to your mac and cheese to give it a boost, but an even more impactful upgrade is adding taco seasoning, thus giving the dish a much bolder flavor than usual. Above all, this method can grant your mac and cheese a much-needed kick, depending on the type of taco seasoning you get.

To really enhance the spice, McCormick's Hot Taco Seasoning does the trick quite nicely. However, even if you aren't a big fan of spicy foods, mild taco seasoning in mac and cheese works just as well to amplify its taste. Plus, mixing in the seasoning packet is a great gateway to even more add-ons for the dish; adding store-bought salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and jalapeños can positively impact your mac and cheese even more in collaboration with the taco seasoning.