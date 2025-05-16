Instantly Upgrade Boxed Mac And Cheese With This Seasoning Packet
For those of us who have eaten countless boxes of macaroni and cheese over the years, the dish can likely use an upgrade. Some people suggest adding Spam to your mac and cheese to give it a boost, but an even more impactful upgrade is adding taco seasoning, thus giving the dish a much bolder flavor than usual. Above all, this method can grant your mac and cheese a much-needed kick, depending on the type of taco seasoning you get.
To really enhance the spice, McCormick's Hot Taco Seasoning does the trick quite nicely. However, even if you aren't a big fan of spicy foods, mild taco seasoning in mac and cheese works just as well to amplify its taste. Plus, mixing in the seasoning packet is a great gateway to even more add-ons for the dish; adding store-bought salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and jalapeños can positively impact your mac and cheese even more in collaboration with the taco seasoning.
How to further improve your taco mac and cheese
Beyond adding all the fixings you associate with Tex-Mex-style tacos to your mac and cheese, the logical next step is adding some taco meat to the mix. This can be done in a handful of ways, with the simplest being mixing the boxed mac and cheese and ground beef together — alongside the cheese powder and taco seasoning — after they're both done cooking, then adding any other toppings to make it complete.
However, if you're committed to putting in the extra work to make a more robust meal, you can take this idea another step further. By layering your seasoned mac and cheese, meat, and add-ons — most important of which is shredded cheese — in a dish and throwing it in the oven, you create a delicious taco mac and cheese casserole. This is similar to the great taco lasagna that we've recommended in the past, but much simpler and cheesier with the help of boxed mac and cheese. Furthermore, while just about any store-bought mac and cheese will work, Velveeta specifically works best as the base for this upgraded dish when experimenting at home.