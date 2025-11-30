Keep Pomegranates Fresh For Longer By Storing Them Like This

Pomegranates are one of the oldest fruits cultivated by humans, and it's safe to say they're a classic for a reason. In addition to their eye-catching exterior, the glamorous ruby red fruits contain versatile seeds that add a stunning pop to everything from yogurt bowls to soup. Plus, they pack a punch of flavor and nutrition. As such, snagging the best pomegranates at the grocery store while they're in season is a no-brainer. But once you get home, how should you store them to keep them fresh as long as possible?

Many people don't think twice before tossing their precious pomegranates into a countertop fruit bowl. This is usually perfectly fine if you're using the fruit in the next few days, as pomegranates typically stay fresh for about one to two weeks when kept in a cool, dry spot away from the sun. However, it's no secret that extracting the seeds from a pomegranate is not exactly quick and simple (even if you open them in an easy, mess-free way), which means it's all too common to put off seeding your pomegranates until it's too late. Luckily, this is an avoidable fate, because there's a ridiculously simple way to multiply the juicy red fruit's shelf life: Stick them in the fridge. Whole pomegranates can last up to two months in the refrigerator — around four times longer than they'll stay fresh at room temperature.