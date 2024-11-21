Should You Store Apples At Room Temperature Or In The Fridge?

If keeping apples at room temperature is so great, then why would anyone keep them in the fridge? Well, if you prefer a crisper bite or have a bigger batch to get through, refrigeration is the way to go, thanks to how crisper drawers work (by controlling the humidity). When apples are stored in the fridge, they can maintain their texture and flavor for up to six weeks, thanks to the cold air slowing down the ripening process. This is particularly useful if you buy apples in bulk or simply want to stretch their shelf life. Another benefit of refrigerating apples is that it can help slow down nutrient loss; some vitamins and minerals in apples are more stable in cooler temperatures.

For the best of both worlds, you might try a compromise: Keep a few apples on the counter for easy snacking, and the rest in the fridge to pull out as needed. This way, you get both the crispness of chilled apples and the sweetness of room-temperature ones. Whatever your storage choice, apples are one of the few fruits flexible enough to adapt to your kitchen routine. So go ahead, and keep them where it's most convenient — you'll have a delicious snack ready to go either way!