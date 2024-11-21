Should You Store Apples At Room Temperature Or In The Fridge?
There's something satisfying about keeping a bowl of apples out on the counter, perfect for grabbing as you walk by. It's very aesthetic and cinematic. But there's also a strong argument for storing your apples in the fridge to keep them fresh longer. So, what's the right move? The good news is that either option works fine, and apples don't actually require refrigeration. Your choice depends more on how soon you plan to eat them and what kind of texture you prefer.
When kept at room temperature, apples are not only readily accessible but also able to ripen slightly, enhancing their flavor and bringing out their natural sweetness. If you're someone who enjoys snacking on an apple a day, keeping them out is convenient and gives them that fresh, ready-to-bite appeal. Room temperature also gives apples a softer texture as they ripen, which can be especially enjoyable in apple-forward recipes like Swedish apple pie, savory stuffed apples, or any number of fall favorites. While keeping apples at room temperature makes them soften and wrinkle faster, this isn't an issue if you eat apples often.
Why keep apples in the fridge?
If keeping apples at room temperature is so great, then why would anyone keep them in the fridge? Well, if you prefer a crisper bite or have a bigger batch to get through, refrigeration is the way to go, thanks to how crisper drawers work (by controlling the humidity). When apples are stored in the fridge, they can maintain their texture and flavor for up to six weeks, thanks to the cold air slowing down the ripening process. This is particularly useful if you buy apples in bulk or simply want to stretch their shelf life. Another benefit of refrigerating apples is that it can help slow down nutrient loss; some vitamins and minerals in apples are more stable in cooler temperatures.
For the best of both worlds, you might try a compromise: Keep a few apples on the counter for easy snacking, and the rest in the fridge to pull out as needed. This way, you get both the crispness of chilled apples and the sweetness of room-temperature ones. Whatever your storage choice, apples are one of the few fruits flexible enough to adapt to your kitchen routine. So go ahead, and keep them where it's most convenient — you'll have a delicious snack ready to go either way!