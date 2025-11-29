Sweet Tea Plays A Bigger Role In BBQ Than Just Being A Delicious Beverage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When your fingers are sticky with brisket fat and you've got a dribble of barbecue sauce dripping down your face, nothing hits quite like a swig of ice-cold sweet tea. Sweet tea is a Southern staple for good reason, but simply drinking this classic beverage isn't the only way to pair it with a barbecue spread. According to Melissa Cookston, champion barbecue chef, judge on Netflix's "Barbecue Showdown," and author of her third cookbook, "Fanning The Flames," sweet tea is also your ticket to unbelievably delicious barbecue sauce.

"It doesn't just sweeten it; it adds incredible depth," Cookston told The Takeout, adding, "The tannins in the tea provide a perfect counterpoint to the smoke and spice and help round out the depth of the sauce." Tannins are found in wine, tea, apples, cinnamon, almonds, cocoa, and many more foods — these polyphenols are responsible for that grippy, drying sensation and astringent or bitter taste.

In barbecue sauce, the tannins in black tea balance bold flavors and add complexity. Sweet tea introduces sugar to the sauce in a more interesting way than just plain old white or brown sugar, and the earthy, caramelized notes play well with other common barbecue sauce ingredients such as tomato puree, honey, and maple syrup.