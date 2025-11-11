The Best Homemade Iced Tea Starts With The Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A juicy, flavorful steak begins with sourcing an exceptional cut of meat, and making a refreshing two-ingredient lemon slushie requires real lemon juice. No matter how a food or beverage is prepared, if the ingredients used to make it aren't of good quality, you're fighting an uphill battle to boost the appeal. While iced tea doesn't typically have many components, the same concept applies. A top-notch brand of tea is important, but certified tea sommelier Jee Choe insists the water used to make it deserves equal attention.

Choe's blog, Oh How Civilized, showcases dozens of coffee and tea recipes that folks can make at home. Although iced tea isn't as nuanced a drink as some of the others on her site, she argues the details still matter if you want the best outcome. "I always recommend using filtered water for making any kind of tea, iced or hot," Choe told The Takeout. Whether making an iced tea with a sweet Southern boost or a simple unsweetened drink, "Better water means a better-tasting iced tea," Choe said.

Not only does it make the beverage taste better, but filtered water usually contains fewer contaminants, such as chlorine or even bacteria. Even the most popular bottled water brands are sold in plastic containers and could contain microplastics, so they aren't an adequate substitute for good old filtered H2O. In addition to being intentional about what water she uses to brew tea, for these reasons, "I also use filtered water to make ice," Choe shared.