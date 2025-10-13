Lemon Slushies Are The Easy 2-Ingredient Refreshing Treat You Need To Make

During the months of hot summer, it's a good idea to try recipes that are sure to bring the chill. If you're looking for an easy way to cool down this summer, lemonade is probably one of the first things that comes to mind. Lemonade has been around for thousands of years, but maybe you'd prefer an even cooler option and want a low-hassle recipe. In that case, you might want to give this viral two-ingredient creamy lemonade slush a try. All you need for it is a bottle of real lemon juice, a small can of sweetened condensed milk, some ice, and a little water.

Okay, technically that's four ingredients, but the only ones you actually need to buy are the lemon juice and the sweetened condensed milk. Put the ice in the blender first to avoid additional mess, then pour in the condensed milk, lemon juice, and water. Set it on blend until it's as creamy as you want it, or hit the milkshake setting if you own a Ninja Creami blender. What you get at the end is creamy, tart, and easy to drink when it's hot outside. Some people have compared this slushie to Chick-fil-A's frozen lemonade as a copycat recipe. Plus, it only takes about five minutes to make and is straightforward enough for even kids to give the recipe a try.