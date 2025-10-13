Lemon Slushies Are The Easy 2-Ingredient Refreshing Treat You Need To Make
During the months of hot summer, it's a good idea to try recipes that are sure to bring the chill. If you're looking for an easy way to cool down this summer, lemonade is probably one of the first things that comes to mind. Lemonade has been around for thousands of years, but maybe you'd prefer an even cooler option and want a low-hassle recipe. In that case, you might want to give this viral two-ingredient creamy lemonade slush a try. All you need for it is a bottle of real lemon juice, a small can of sweetened condensed milk, some ice, and a little water.
Okay, technically that's four ingredients, but the only ones you actually need to buy are the lemon juice and the sweetened condensed milk. Put the ice in the blender first to avoid additional mess, then pour in the condensed milk, lemon juice, and water. Set it on blend until it's as creamy as you want it, or hit the milkshake setting if you own a Ninja Creami blender. What you get at the end is creamy, tart, and easy to drink when it's hot outside. Some people have compared this slushie to Chick-fil-A's frozen lemonade as a copycat recipe. Plus, it only takes about five minutes to make and is straightforward enough for even kids to give the recipe a try.
Jazz up your lemon slushlies
While recipes with few ingredients, such as the viral two-ingredient Oreo mug cake, are all the rage right now, you can add a few more ingredients to really elevate this drink. Throw in some frozen strawberries to the mix for a thick pink lemonade treat. Really, you can add many types of frozen fruit to bring frozen lemonade to another level. Substitute lime for lemon if you prefer a sugary limeade zing. A dash of maple syrup will bring extra sweetness with a caramel-like note, or add vanilla extract for additional depth.
While you can easily buy a bottle of lemon juice, juicing it yourself may offer a stronger, more sour taste. You can also opt to make your own lemonade from scratch entirely before throwing it in the blender with the condensed milk to get a more complex flavor. In exchange for sweetened condensed milk, consider using some vanilla ice cream to bump up the smoothness and richness in the final product. Or for a vegan option, you can replace the sweetened condensed milk with coconut milk or add it to the usual mix for a tropical vibe. Garnish it with whipped cream and lemon slices at the end or a sprig of mint for an upgraded presentation. For summer-enjoyers, young and old, these slushies are a fun way to enjoy the hottest months of the year.