How To Give Iced Tea A Sweet Southern Boost

If you're looking at how to give your regular ol' iced tea a refreshing boost, throw in some fresh fruit or juice to make a sweet tea punch. Sure, you can add sugar and make an incredibly sweet tea (I'm looking at you, fast food chains), but this punch is about giving your iced tea a sweet Southern boost. Your base should be a strongly brewed, unsweetened black tea. From there you can play around with the addition of fruit juices to change up the tea base. Since the fruit will add a natural sweetness, there's no need to mix additional sugar into your tea.

When you're pouring in the juice, there's no set rule for how much to use. For a standard pitcher, you can start with about 1 cup and then you can add more to get the level of fruitiness you're wanting. A popular mix to try is orange juice and pineapple juice, which adds a pop of tropical citrus. Lemon juice's tartness will keep the punch from becoming too sweet. The iced tea punch doesn't have to be a summer refresher, either. You can make drinks with apple cider complemented with spices like cinnamon or a brown sugar syrup. Alternatively, you could make a flavored simple syrup and blend it in.

Other potential tea punch ingredients include lemonade or raspberry lemonade, while peach can bring stone fruit notes into the mix. Mint leaves can be added for a cooling touch or you can add ginger ale or a Sprite on top for a touch of sweet bubbles.