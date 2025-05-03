When Making Cocktails, There's A Good Reason To Pour The Most Expensive Liquor Last

Building a great cocktail means combining key ingredients carefully, and the order you pour them in can matter, especially for your budget. Among the many cocktail tips that can save you money, some bartenders and home-tenders add the most expensive part (typically the liquor) toward the end of a beverage's construction.

The thinking here is based purely on expense, as mistakes can pop up when you're mixing drinks. It's fairly common to measure something wrong or accidentally spill an ingredient, and if a slip-up happens with the less costly parts of a drink (like juices, simple syrups, or bitters) poured first, you only need to dump out those cheaper ingredients. The more expensive liquor hasn't been added yet, which keeps you from wasting good alcohol.

The price gap between spirits and mixers is often quite large. What makes liquor cost more includes the quality, the distillation and aging processes, how rare it is, the brand name, and its alcohol proof or content. Even if you're ordering a call drink or well cocktail, adding pricey liquor last is carefully measured to minimize the financial hit. While the flavor of the drink doesn't usually change with the order of your mixing, for most regular preparations (other than layered cocktails), the pouring order affects potential waste, not the flavor itself.