Here's The Grilling Secret You Need To Follow When Using Honey With Your BBQ

Honey tastes great in everything from elevated tomato sandwiches to extra-flavorful fried chicken, but arguably one of the most satisfying applications for the naturally sweet liquid is in barbecue. Whether it's mixed into a marinade or added to BBQ sauce, honey and grilled meat just go together. When done right, honey barbecue is a crispy, juicy, flavor-packed delight. However, Scott Thomas, founder of The Grillin' Fools, warned that grilling with honey can be tricky for one main reason: it's prone to burning. The issue is that honey blackens at a lower temperature than most types of sugar (this is why you have to be careful to avoid burning honey when baking). "Most people smoke no lower than 225 degrees Fahrenheit," Thomas said. "That can be too much for honey after a long period of time."

If you add honey to the meat early in a cookout session, like you might with a sugar-sweetened rub or marinade, it will be insulated by the cooler meat at first, Thomas explained. "But if that pork shoulder is taken to 203 degrees Fahrenheit (which is the target for most pitmasters), honey can blacken and burn," he warned. Luckily, there's a simple solution for this problem. "Wait to put the honey on at the very end," Thomas advised. "A lot of outdoor cooks will brush the sauce or glaze on at the very end and get it off the grill before the honey burns and blackens."