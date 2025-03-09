How To Avoid Burning Honey While Baking

Honey might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when you're about to begin baking, but it's a natural sweetener that can bring a rich, floral complexity to baked goods. As a natural humectant, it also attracts and retains moisture (perfect for muffins and cakes). But honey can be oh-so-tricky to work with in the oven.

Thanks to its higher sugar content and chemical makeup, honey begins to caramelize quickly, which isn't always a good thing. Honey can, and will, burn easily; leaving behind a bitter, unpleasant flavor. Nevertheless, baking with honey can be a golden, delicious delight provided you follow the rules and listen to expert advice. Chef Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef for JF Restaurants in New York, has plenty of advice when it comes to using honey in baked goods.

Schlieben warns to never treat honey like regular white sugar. "Honey has a lower smoke point and caramelization temperature than sugar, meaning it burns at a lower heat," Schlieben told The Takeout. With a little know-how, a baker can actually use this trait to their advantage. One way to do this is by incorporating honey into your caramel sauce. "Honey... makes a beautiful, simple caramel sauce — you can create a quick honey caramel by cooking it gently, then deglazing with coconut milk or heavy cream." Deglazing caramel sauce is similar to how you'd deglaze a juicy pork chop.