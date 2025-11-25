Rick Steves Says To Focus On This Meal To Save Money When Traveling To Iceland

You may know Iceland for its stunning geography and dramatic landscapes, its famed hot springs like the iconic Blue Lagoon, or for the avant-pop legend Bjork. But there's something else you ought to know about Iceland before you go: It is really, really expensive, especially when it comes to food. It turns out that being a small, remote island nation with forbidding geography is not exactly conducive to being an agricultural powerhouse. The average meal may cost between $35 and $50. Combine that with high tourism demand and the steep alcohol taxes, and you'll end up with some eye-watering bills at the end of your meal.

Maybe you're not used to having to worry about money when you're traveling — after all, travel is supposed to be an opportunity to make use of the money you've saved up for an unforgettable experience, right? But unless you're a Rockefeller, you're probably going to want to heed Steves' advice for saving money during meals, like taking advantage of tap water and unlimited soup and bread. You may also want to pick up lighter meals from supermarkets, especially budget-friendly chains like Bónus and Krónan. We promise you won't be missing out on anything.