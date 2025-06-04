The Special Ingredient That Puts Icelandic Hot Dogs In A League Of Their Own

Lamb in the meat mixture is only part of what makes Icelandic hot dogs so memorable. They're also heavily smoked, to the point where the flavor famously lingers in your mouth long after the hot dog's been eaten. (Brushing your teeth won't get rid of the aftertaste, but drinking coffee or eating an apple is supposed to help.) They're sometimes simmered in Icelandic lager, as well, a type of beer which isn't something you'll often find on the shelves of an American liquor store. (A certain amount is imported but you'll pay a premium to order it online.)

Pylsur are topped with a selection of condiments which are somewhat different from the mustard and ketchup baseline we're familiar with in the United States. Both mustard and ketchup are used in Iceland, but Iceland's version of the former, pylsusinnep, is brown and tastes much sweeter than any American mustard I've tried. It's somewhat similar to Senap mild mustard (which you can buy at Ikea, turns out).

As for tómatsósa, it may look like ketchup, but it's made with apples as well as tomatoes. Other toppings include remoulade sauce and two types of onions, fresh and fried. If you want a hot dog with all five toppings, the way to order it in Iceland would be to ask for ein með öllu, which means one with everything. It may or may not be to your liking (not everyone agrees that pylsur are as amazing as they say), but it will certainly be unlike any other hot dog you've tried.