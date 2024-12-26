Icelandic Vs. British Fish And Chips: Is There A Difference?

Even someone who has never set foot on the British Isles probably has a good idea of what fish and chips are. A mild-flavored whitefish, usually cod or haddock, is battered and fried before being served with big, chunky yellow chips (or "fries", as we Yankees call them). They might be served with mushy peas, or they might be doused in malt vinegar or tartar sauce. In any case, you know what to expect — unless, of course, you go to Iceland, where they do fish and chips a little differently, using a lighter, crispier batter and a unique dipping sauce.

Then again, they do most things a little differently in Iceland. It is a small and remote country, isolated even from its Nordic counterparts, and quite insular — and that's not even getting into the fact that it sits atop a volcanic hotspot. That's a recipe for a culture unlike anywhere else on Earth — just look at Bjork. Iceland's unique fish and chips are another manifestation of its distinctive culture (certainly a more palatable manifestation than hákarl, the fermented shark dish that even Anthony Bourdain couldn't handle).