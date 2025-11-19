14 Ways To Transform A Can Of Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon rolls are a classic for a reason. Whether you're plating them up as a dessert or breakfast, for an average weekday or Christmas morning, the warming flavors of cinnamon encased in a soft, fluffy dough are sure to make you feel at home. As with most good things, however, there's a bit of a catch. As much as everyone would love to enjoy them on a daily basis, cinnamon rolls require more time and effort than other desserts. After a long day of work, sitting around while your dessert rises for an hour or more doesn't sound so appealing.
That's where canned cinnamon rolls come in. Everyone knows the smiling face of the Pillsbury Doughboy, a beacon of deliciousness and convenience. Name brand or not, canned cinnamon rolls make a time-intensive dessert into a quick way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Simply separate the dough, place in a dish, bake, and you have fresh-baked cinnamon rolls in half the time. But just because the dough comes pre-made doesn't mean you can't still get creative with it. You can easily upgrade your store-bought cinnamon rolls to give them a homemade touch and start thinking outside the can.
1. Smash the dough in a waffle maker
The easiest way to take your cinnamon rolls from boring to brand-new is to turn them into another breakfast classic: waffles. All you have to do is smash canned cinnamon rolls in your waffle maker and you'll end up with the ultimate breakfast. The process itself is simple and they cook up quicker than in the oven. First, heat and grease your waffle maker. Then, take a roll of dough and press it inside the machine. After about two to three minutes, you'll have a perfectly golden-brown waffle infused with all the cinnamony goodness of a normal cinnamon roll.
Another great thing about this hack is that you can easily adjust the portion size to your liking. Instead of baking an entire batch of cinnamon rolls, you can make a single waffle to enjoy all by yourself in no time. After the waffles are cooked, have some fun with toppings. You can play up the cinnamon roll theme by pouring over a glaze or cream cheese icing. Or you can add fruit compote, powdered sugar, even chicken for a chicken and waffles situation.
2. Make a giant cinnamon roll cake
This behemoth dessert trick you can pull off with Pillsbury cinnamon rolls will make you the star of any birthday party. Of course, cake is the go-to birthday dessert, but sometimes traditions can be broken. That's the case with this giant cinnamon roll cake that you'll definitely want to try for your next special occasion. Luckily, you don't have to worry about making an equally giant batch of dough from scratch. Instead, you can use good old Pillsbury canned dough, or any other brand of store-bought rolls.
You'll need two cans of cinnamon rolls with about six to eight rolls in each package. You could make a smaller version with less rolls but go big or go home, right? Lay the first roll in the center of your pan then unravel another roll and wrap it around the center roll. Do the same with the rest of the rolls then bake for about 20 to 25 minutes. Once your franken-roll is completely baked and cooled, top it off with icing. If it's a birthday, throw on a candle or two and make a wish.
3. Wrap pigs in a blanket with cinnamon roll dough
You can't go wrong with a sweet and savory combo and cinnamon roll dough makes the perfect base to riff off of. Pigs in a blanket are a popular snack for game days and movie nights that can be made simpler by using store-bought dough. While lots of people gravitate toward something like Pillsbury Crescent Rolls for this kind of recipe, we suggest you kick it up a notch with a can of cinnamon rolls.
Unravel a cinnamon roll and flatten out the dough. Take your cooked sausage and wrap the dough around it. Repeat the same steps until all of your pigs are in their blankets and bake them in the oven for about 15 minutes. The result is a sweet, cinnamony yet savory snack that pairs well with all kinds of additions. To up the sweet factor, pair with maple syrup, icing, or honey butter. Replace your old recipe with these at your next game day party and you'll have guests asking for seconds all night long.
4. Create cinnamon roll cups
Why stop at just changing up the shape of your cinnamon rolls? It's time to add some new fillings into the mix. You might have seen cookie cups before, filled with anything from marshmallow and chocolate to ice cream. Well, this is the same idea. You'll need a muffin pan to form the shape of the cups. Grease the pan to prevent sticking, then press each cinnamon roll into a cavity until they become perfect cups. At this point, you can add your desired filling or wait until cooked if you plan to add cold fillings like fresh fruit.
Canned fruit filling is a great addition before baking to mimic mini pie cups. Apple goes particularly well with the cinnamon in the dough. You can also whip up a cheesecake filling to add before baking. How long your cups need in the oven will depend on your filling choice but make sure to check on the color of the cinnamon roll dough. Aim for a golden-brown color and puffy texture. The options are endless with these cups and they get bonus points for portability.
5. Layer cinnamon rolls in a trifle
Trifles are one of those old-fashioned no-bake desserts that people still love today. Despite looking pretty fancy when plated in a big glass dish at the center of the table, they're also not difficult to make. They're made even easier and more delicious when you add layers of cinnamon rolls. For this recipe, you will need to bake your cinnamon rolls first, but there's no other rules beyond that.
The beauty of a trifle is that almost anything can be added to it. Layer pieces of baked cinnamon rolls with white chocolate pudding and fresh strawberries for a lighter summer dessert. Or stick closer to the original flavors by sprinkling more cinnamon sugar between the layers. You could even add some beef as an homage to the infamous Rachel Green trifle, though your guests might not be impressed. All jokes aside, trifles are easily customizable and make great showstoppers without all the effort. They also make great gifts or party favors when packed up in smaller mason jars.
6. Skip chocoflan and make cinnaflan
Chocoflan is a staple Mexican dessert that combines the best of both worlds: decadent chocolate cake with silky flan. It's also known as "Pastel Imposible" or "Impossible Cake" because it performs a magic trick while it bakes. Initially, the flan mixture is poured on top of the cake but after coming out of the oven, you'll find the layers will have switched places. This is because the flan is denser than the cake layer so it rises up while baking. This recipe is magical enough as is but what's even more exciting is that you can use cinnamon rolls instead of the cake layer.
One creator on TikTok shows how she makes her version of cinnaflan. While she makes her cinnamon roll dough from scratch, you can easily swap in the store-bought rolls to save time. Take a bundt cake pan and coat with caramel. Fill the bottom of the pan with cinnamon rolls and let them rise until doubled in size. Once the rolls are risen, pour the prepared flan mixture over top, place the bundt pan in a larger pan with some water, cover with foil and bake for one hour and 15 minutes at 356 degrees Fahrenheit. Just like the traditional chocoflan, you'll end up with inverted layers: cinnamon rolls on the bottom and a soft, custardy flan on top.
7. Bake up cinnamon roll monkey bread
Pull-apart breads are the perfect option for larger groups. They're easy to portion out and it's fun to tear at them and forgo the usual "don't play with your food" advice. Monkey bread is one of the more popular of these types of breads and it works perfectly in combination with canned cinnamon rolls because the usual recipe already calls for coating the dough pieces in cinnamon sugar. With this hack, you get double the cinnamon flavor.
Cut each cinnamon roll into four to six pieces and toss them in a cinnamon sugar mixture. Arrange the pieces in a bundt pan and pour a mix of butter and brown sugar over everything. You could also opt to add other ingredients like fresh berries before baking. Bake anywhere from 40 to 50 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the bread is fully cooled, you can drizzle it with icing and serve. The best part about this monkey bread is that it's like if you took all the cinnamon roll centers — the best parts — and put them together so each bite is equally as gooey and delicious as the next.
8. Use cinnamon rolls to make breakfast sandwiches
If you loved the sweet and savory idea of pigs in a blanket, then you'll also love this concoction. In fact, this idea is so good that even popular restaurants like Panera have cashed in on it. But you don't have to buy it when you can easily make it at home by swapping your normal breakfast sandwich bread for a cinnamon roll.
All you have to do is bake up the cinnamon rolls according to the package directions, slice them in half, and fill them with whatever your heart desires. You can't go wrong with the classic egg, bacon, and cheese combination but you could always opt for sausage and add sauces if desired. Give your sandwich a little something extra by topping the cinnamon roll "bun" with icing or maple syrup. You can even flatten the dough and cook your sandwich on the grill for a crispier texture.
9. Turn the dough into a cobbler topping
Sometimes a pie is just a little too much work and in that situation a cobbler makes the perfect alternative. It mimics all the flavor of a pie, fresh fruity filling meets buttery, golden-brown topping, with less hassle. All you have to do is make a quick crumble instead of a pie crust. But if you want even more hands-off time then a can of cinnamon rolls is the store-bought dessert you should be making your next peach cobbler with.
You can use fresh or canned peaches, or any other fruit you prefer. You can even use a can of pre-made pie filling. For a peach cobbler, mix your peaches with sugar, cinnamon, and cornstarch, then pour into a baking dish. You can leave the cinnamon rolls as rounds and place them atop the peaches or you can cut them into smaller pieces and dot them throughout. Bake for around 40 minutes, checking to make sure the cobbler is baked through, and let cool. After the cobbler is cooled, you can drizzle the cinnamon roll icing on top and pair with things like whipped cream, chopped nuts, and ice cream.
10. Make air fryer cinnamon roll bites
The trick to make cinnamon rolls even easier to share is to turn them into cinnamon roll bites in the air fryer. This hack is also a nostalgic one, reminiscent of childhood trips to the mall. If you were the kind of kid that dragged their parents out of stores to grab a cup of Auntie Anne's cinnamon sugar pretzel nuggets, then you'll love these. While they aren't pretzels, the fact that they pack even more cinnamon flavor makes them arguably better, or at least just as good.
Take each roll and quarter it, placing 16 pieces in your parchment-lined air fryer at a time. Cook each batch at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes, turn the pieces over, and cook for an additional three minutes until done. Once the bites are cooked, toss them in cinnamon sugar and you're all ready to serve. You can dip the bites in store-bought icing or make your own and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
11. Use cinnamon roll dough as a crust for pie or cheesecake
We already know how cobblers can be a more efficient substitute for pies, but sometimes you don't want to give up the real thing. An easy way to have your pie and eat it too is to use cinnamon roll dough as the pie crust. That's right. All you have to do is separate and flatten your rolls then press them into a greased pie pan so that there's no gaps. Add filling and more cinnamon rolls on the top if desired. Finally, bake your pie according to the type of filling you're using.
The result is a fun twist on a classic pie. The baked cinnamon rolls add an interesting new texture and complement the flavor of fruit fillings like peach and apple. But pies aren't where the fun ends. Cinnamon rolls can be used as a base for cheesecakes as well. Simply cover the bottom of the pan with rolls and top with the cheesecake mixture, then bake.
12. Create a cinnamon roll tres leches cake
Another classic Latin American dessert is tres leches, a soft sponge cake soaked in evaporated, condensed, and whole milks. While the classic doesn't need an update, experimenting is always fun. And cinnamon rolls make sense, seeing as the whipped topping on tres leches cakes is often dusted with cinnamon sugar already. So next time you make tres leches, reach for that unopened can of cinnamon rolls first and try this recipe out.
The first option is to simply soak the rolls as is with milk and bake them in a pan like normal. This will give you individual cinnamon rolls that may not look like a tres leches cake but taste like it. However, if you really want to mimic the real thing, you'll want to cut each baked cinnamon roll in half and layer the halves in a baking dish. Poke holes in the rolls and pour over the milk mixture so that it soaks through. Repeat the process and fill any gaps between rolls with smaller cinnamon roll pieces. Let it chill in the refrigerator overnight, then top with whipped cream, cinnamon, and sliced strawberries for a moist, flavorful cake.
13. Play around with shaping
Your cooking method doesn't have to be innovative to have fun with a can of cinnamon rolls. Instead, get creative with the dough before baking. Shaping the dough outside of the normal roll is a great way to make a talking point for any holiday or special occasion. Try making a more intricate knot with the dough instead of a simple spiral. You could mimic something like the Swedish take on cinnamon rolls, Kanelbullar, which are typically shaped into knots and filled with both cardamom and cinnamon.
When fall rolls around and pumpkin season hits, make your cinnamon rolls into tiny festive gourds by tying them with string before baking. Cinnamon ghosts are another option to bring with you to all your favorite haunts during the spooky season. Pretty much any shape you can think of is possible. Trees for Christmas, hearts for Valentine's Day, turkeys for Thanksgiving, and the list goes on.
14. Fry up the dough to make cinnamon roll donuts
Once you've tried air frying canned cinnamon roll dough, it's time to level up even more. If you've ever wished for the equivalent of a cronut but with a cinnamon roll instead, now's the chance to make it happen. Take the canned rolls and cut holes in the center of each one to mimic the shape of a donut. Fry them in hot oil, turning as each side turns golden-brown, and place on a wire rack. You can pour cinnamon roll icing over them to make a twist on a classic glazed donut.
You can also bake these or air fry them, however, frying in oil will mimic the taste and texture of a donut most closely. Another option, in lieu of the traditional donut shape, is to make donut holes. If that's more your speed, simply cut the rolls into quarters and fry them that way. While coating the finished donuts with cinnamon roll icing is a classic choice, you can also recreate a number of other donut flavorings. Try out cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or fruit toppings to make an already unique dessert even greater.