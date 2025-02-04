The Trick To Make Cinnamon Rolls Even Easier To Share
Few things in this world have a taste quite as comforting and delectable as a cinnamon roll. The delight that comes with the delicious pastry is arguably second to none, though they can sometimes present a slight problem: their shareability. Cinnamon rolls, while generally shareable, aren't seen as a treat fit for a party or get-together due to their size and quantity (they typically come in packs of five or eight).
However, these beloved pastries have the untapped potential to be the perfect snack for a large group of people. The key to getting the most (literally) out of your cinnamon rolls is ultimately savvy preparation and the use of an appliance with a seemingly endless list of recipes: the air fryer.
While some may see the word "preparation" and start looking up the quickest route to their local mall to get some food court Cinnabon, making shareable cinnamon roll bites at home is not as complicated as you might think. By cutting pre-packaged cinnamon rolls into fourths before throwing them in the air fryer, you will be rewarded with cinnamon roll bites that are perfect for sharing or eating all by yourself — don't worry, we won't judge you.
How to make cinnamon roll bites in the air fryer
For starters, the strategy is quite simple, especially for people who have made canned cinnamon rolls at home in the past. Beyond the cutting of the rolls into fours, the two most notable differences in methodology between cinnamon roll bites and any other air fryer recipe for store-bought rolls ultimately come down to personal preference. Because of the smaller size of the bites, you can fit more of them into the air fryer at once, making the baking experience go by fairly quickly. Furthermore, the size of the bites allows you to easily apply your toppings by putting the dough bits in a Ziploc bag with some cinnamon sugar to further enhance that delicious taste.
Making snackable cinnamon rolls isn't necessarily new, as some places like Cinnabon offer servings of small cinnamon rolls that are typically meant to be eaten by one or two people. However, as a result of this recipe, any given 8-count pack of normal-sized cinnamon rolls will produce 32 small bites that are not only uniquely delicious but can also be easily enjoyed by several family members, friends, or coworkers.