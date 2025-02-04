The Trick To Make Cinnamon Rolls Even Easier To Share

Few things in this world have a taste quite as comforting and delectable as a cinnamon roll. The delight that comes with the delicious pastry is arguably second to none, though they can sometimes present a slight problem: their shareability. Cinnamon rolls, while generally shareable, aren't seen as a treat fit for a party or get-together due to their size and quantity (they typically come in packs of five or eight).

However, these beloved pastries have the untapped potential to be the perfect snack for a large group of people. The key to getting the most (literally) out of your cinnamon rolls is ultimately savvy preparation and the use of an appliance with a seemingly endless list of recipes: the air fryer.

While some may see the word "preparation" and start looking up the quickest route to their local mall to get some food court Cinnabon, making shareable cinnamon roll bites at home is not as complicated as you might think. By cutting pre-packaged cinnamon rolls into fourths before throwing them in the air fryer, you will be rewarded with cinnamon roll bites that are perfect for sharing or eating all by yourself — don't worry, we won't judge you.