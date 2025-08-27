The Behemoth Dessert Trick You Can Pull Off With Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls

You or a loved one may make the best cinnamon rolls from scratch, but no one can deny that a can of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls satisfies a special part of all of us — namely, the sweet tooth. However, you don't have to stick to the same old boring way of making these canned pastries. After you summon the courage to face the loud pop that comes with opening the can (a rite of passage), there are several ways to make store-bought cinnamon rolls even better. One you might not have considered: Make it monster-movie-kaiju-sized. That's right — join all of your single cinnamon rolls together on a baking sheet to create one mighty cinnamon roll of epic proportions.

To create this behemoth dessert in all its delicious glory, place one roll in the center of a baking sheet and then unfurl the other rolls. Wrap them around the center roll until you've got one massive cinnamon roll. If there's anything that makes a cinnamon roll better, it's enjoying it in the form of sliced cake — just don't forget the icing. In fact, the giant Pillsbury cinnamon roll is the perfect and unique cake replacement for your next celebration. The Pillsbury roll of divinity will take between 20 and 25 minutes to cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and while it does, you can contemplate more ways to improve canned cinnamon rolls.