The Behemoth Dessert Trick You Can Pull Off With Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls
You or a loved one may make the best cinnamon rolls from scratch, but no one can deny that a can of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls satisfies a special part of all of us — namely, the sweet tooth. However, you don't have to stick to the same old boring way of making these canned pastries. After you summon the courage to face the loud pop that comes with opening the can (a rite of passage), there are several ways to make store-bought cinnamon rolls even better. One you might not have considered: Make it monster-movie-kaiju-sized. That's right — join all of your single cinnamon rolls together on a baking sheet to create one mighty cinnamon roll of epic proportions.
To create this behemoth dessert in all its delicious glory, place one roll in the center of a baking sheet and then unfurl the other rolls. Wrap them around the center roll until you've got one massive cinnamon roll. If there's anything that makes a cinnamon roll better, it's enjoying it in the form of sliced cake — just don't forget the icing. In fact, the giant Pillsbury cinnamon roll is the perfect and unique cake replacement for your next celebration. The Pillsbury roll of divinity will take between 20 and 25 minutes to cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and while it does, you can contemplate more ways to improve canned cinnamon rolls.
Other creative ways to enjoy Pillsbury cinnamon rolls
Embarking on the journey of doing as you please with Pillsbury cinnamon rolls will also lead you to new heights and discoveries. One other way to elevate this sweet breakfast (or dessert) food is to smash the cinnamon rolls in your waffle maker. Instead of using your oven, spray your waffle maker with non-stick spray and add a cinnamon roll for a delightful and sweet treat. If this is for breakfast or brunch, cook up some bacon and eggs to place between two cinnamon roll waffles for a new favorite breakfast sandwich.
You can get even more creative by making pigs in a blanket, cinnamon roll style. Cook some sausage links on your stove top and transport them to a paper towel to cool and soak up excess grease before rolling them up in an unbaked cinnamon roll. Then bake the rolls with the sausage inside for nine to 11 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Drizzle the icing over the top, or dip them in maple syrup for a fun, new take on a breakfast classic.