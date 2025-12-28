Your Milk Frother Has A Secret Superpower That Makes Salads Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have ever tried to make a vinaigrette by stirring together all of the ingredients in a jar or bowl, you know the fight that the oil and vinegar put up against combining. The two simply don't mix. Instead, you either have to shake them up vigorously (easy to do in a jar, not so much in a bowl) or slowly pour the oil into the vinegar while constantly whisking. You're better off grabbing your trusty milk frother.

While this handy little gadget is intended to zhuzh up the milk for your coffee drinks, it's also perfect for effortlessly emulsifying salad dressings. When you press the button on a milk frother, the tiny whisk at the end of the wand begins to rapidly spin, essentially recreating (or even improving) the motion of a hand working a whisk. Your dressings will come together beautifully in seconds with no sore arms and decreased chances of oil splatter getting on your clothes or counter.

For an even more seamless salad dressing emulsion, consider adding mustard, a touch of mayonnaise, an egg yolk, honey, or a little tomato paste to your dressing. These everyday pantry ingredients help to bridge the gap between liquids and oils, essentially helping them to combine. If you're making a large batch of salad dressing, you can employ your blender or food processor to do the job, but remember that these bulky appliances are more of a pain to clean. With a milk frother like this one from Bonsenkitchen, just dip the wand in some warm, soapy water and press the button so the gadget spins itself clean.