9 Restaurant Chains That Serve Mac And Cheese Made From Scratch

It is universally acknowledged that macaroni and cheese is one of the best comfort foods. It's everything an indulgence ought to be, where almost all of the guilty pleasure, shouldn't-but-should food groups that please the senses and the brain are well represented. It's a relatively simple construction of starchy and soft noodles with salty, creamy, gooey cheese sauce. A classic high-low food, most iterations of macaroni and cheese can't miss, from the cheap and easy Kraft pantry staple to the exquisitely prepared high-end restaurant style, and the often pretty good fast food stuff in between.

Mac and cheese is so wildly popular with most every age group and every demographic, besides the lactose- and/or gluten-intolerant, that restaurants of all kinds won't go broke putting it on the menu. But not all restaurant chain mac and cheese dishes are the same. Some use the kind of stuff one can buy at a grocery store, others microwave a supply sent from corporate headquarters, while even more give mac and cheese its due. A handful of well-known chain restaurants make macaroni and cheese from scratch, with just-boiled noodles and homemade sauces with a proper roux and cheese blend. These places rarely make the mistakes that can ruin mac and cheese, and they're the ones to seek out if you want scratch-made mac and cheese but don't want to make it yourself.